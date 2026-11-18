Blinkit has started offering Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) in select areas across 11 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, Eternal Group CEO Albinder Dhindsa said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday. Customers can order a physical box containing a download code and start downloading the game ahead of November 19, when Dhindsa said it would become playable.

Dhindsa said that they have launched the service in select areas of Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Ahmedabad, adding tha the service will be extended to more cities between today and tomorrow.

What You Get With A GTA 6 Order On Blinkit

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Describing the box as a collectible, Dhindsa said, "We will deliver a physical box with a download code inside. Get yours now and start downloading so you're ready to play from 19th November."

Dhindsa ended the post with a joke about the launch, "Expecting a suspicious number of sick leaves over the next few days."

GTA 6 Launch

GTA 6 will launch in India at 12:00 am IST on November 19, 2026.Players can preload the game ahead of release to avoid waiting for the full download once it goes live. The game reportedly requires up to 212GB of storage.

Players should also check their PlayStation Store or Xbox Store listings for the regional unlock countdown, and ensure they have enough space for the game plus any launch-day updates.

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