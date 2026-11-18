With Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 6, gearing up for its November 19 launch, Sony has released a mandatory PlayStation 5 system software update alongside a day-one game patch to support the new version of the game. Players have been advised to install the required update before launch day to ensure uninterrupted access to the game.

The PlayStation Support posted on X from its official account on November 17, “Sony Interactive has issued a PS5 system software update that is required before playing Grand Theft Auto VI.”

“Players should download this update prior to midnight on November 19 so that they're ready to play on launch day, November 19,” it added.

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Mandatory PS5 Update: What's New?

The new PS5 system software update, version 26.07-14.23.00, is approximately 1.2GB to 1.3GB in size and focuses on security improvements and system stability fixes. Sony has confirmed that installing the update is necessary to play GTA 6 and access its online features.

Additionally, the game is receiving a day-one patch, version 01.002.001, measuring approximately 602MB. Players should ensure they have at least 212GB of free storage space on their PS5.

How To Download The PS5 System Update

The update should download automatically if automatic downloads are enabled. Players can also install it manually by following these steps:

Open Settings on the PS5 home screen. Select System. Navigate to System Software. Choose System Software Update and Settings and initiate the update.

How To Preload GTA 6 On PS5 And Xbox

For digital pre-order on PS5, customers can visit their Game Library or the PlayStation Store, select GTA 6 and choose Download. To check additional content, highlight the game, press the Options button and select Manage Game Content.

Xbox Series X/S users can find their purchased edition in the Microsoft Store and use the Manage or Choose What to Install option. The estimated installation size is approximately 209GB.

Boxed retail copies include a digital download code that players must redeem through the store to begin preloading.

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