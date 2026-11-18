Delhi's Directorate of Education has ordered all schools to hold normal, in-person classes for every student with immediate effect, after the air quality panel withdrew Stage III curbs of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In a circular dated 17 November, the directorate said the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had decided to revoke actions under Stage III ('Severe' air quality) of the GRAP schedule.

The order covers government, government-aided and unaided recognised private schools under the Delhi government, as well as schools run by the NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board.

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Heads Told To Inform Parents

School heads have been asked to pass on the information to students, staff and parents. The circular, signed by Deputy Director of Education (School) Dr Sudhakar Gaikwad, was issued with prior approval of the competent authority. District education officers have been told to ensure compliance.

Why Curbs Were Lifted

CAQM revoked the Stage III restrictions across Delhi-NCR on Tuesday, 17 November, after Delhi's AQI improved to 204. The curbs had been imposed on 6 November, when the capital's AQI climbed to 382. CAQM had invoked the stage as a precaution to prevent air quality from deteriorating further.

Actions under Stages I and II, along with restrictions under an order dated 30 October 2026, will remain in force.

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What Is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan is an emergency framework for Delhi-NCR's winter pollution. It ties a progressively stricter set of measures to air quality levels, which are measured by the Air Quality Index (AQI).

In general, Stage I applies to 'Poor' air, Stage II to 'Very Poor', Stage III to 'Severe' and Stage IV to 'Severe Plus' conditions. CAQM, the statutory body for the region, decides when to invoke or withdraw each stage.

Stage III typically brings curbs on non-essential construction and demolition, stone crushing and mining, along with restrictions on older vehicles. Schools are also affected, as authorities can move classes online during higher stages.

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What Remains In Force

Lifting Stage III does not mean the air is clean. AQI of around 200 still falls in the 'Poor' to 'Moderate' band, and the milder Stage I and II rules continue. These include measures such as dust control, road cleaning and enforcement of pollution-under-control certificates.

Civic agencies have also been asked to regulate parking and ensure early-morning cleaning in busy markets.

CAQM has said it will keep monitoring conditions, and stricter measures can be reintroduced if air quality worsens again.

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