Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu shared a heartwarming viral video of a rural elderly couple boarding their flight at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He praised the moment as a symbol of how air travel in India is becoming accessible to everyday citizens.



Minister posted on his official Facebook page and X with the caption, "Perhaps nothing captures India's changing aviation story better than seeing a generation that once only dreamt of flying finally take to the skies. This is what progress looks like."

The couple arrives at the Shamshabad airport in traditional rural attire, with the man wearing a white kurta-dhoti with a checkered scarf and carrying a red duffel bag, while the woman wears a floral light-blue saree and carries shopping bags.

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Together navigating the airport, they walk calmly through the modern departure terminal, pass the Digi Yatra security gates, and make their way down the jet bridge toward an Akasa Air aircraft.

As the usual travelers they boarded the Flight. Greeted warmly by a smiling flight attendant, the couple take their window seats, where the elderly man gazes out at the sky while a Telugu song plays in the background.

The Minister's Message and Public Reaction

The video drew widespread praise online, with social media users applauding the couple's grounded simplicity and praising the expansion of regional connectivity and affordable flying across India.

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Hyderabad Airport also reacted to the video, saying, "Dear Sir, thank you for highlighting this remarkable transformation in India's aviation sector. At Hyderabad Airport, we are privileged to be part of this transformative journey, witnessing more people embrace air travel and the opportunities it brings. Together, we are committed to connecting people, aspirations, and destinations as India soars towards a brighter aviation future. "

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