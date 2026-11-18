Actor Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child. The couple, who got married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. With the new arrival, the family is now a family of five.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which said 43-year-old actor had been seen with her newborn. However, the couple have not shared any details about the baby so far.

Hathaway announced her third pregnancy in June through a video on Instagram. Shared on June 19, the clip showed the actor in a white dress, initially covering her stomach with her arms before revealing her baby bump.

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Barbara Lewis' song Baby I'm Yours played in the background as she smiled and gently held her belly. She captioned the post, "x Baby, I'm yours x".

Anne Hathaway Recalls Her Pregnancy

Speaking on CBS Mornings in October, Hathaway said the family was excited about the new arrival but wanted to cherish their time together before the change. "We're thrilled, we're overjoyed," she said, adding that they wanted to enjoy "still being a family of four".

Hathaway also said the arrival of the new baby would be a big change for her sons. Describing the arrival as a "beautiful threshold", Hathaway said they were preparing to experience the change together.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the actor spoke about her pregnancy and admitted that she and Shulman were when they found out they were expecting again. Calling the experience "amazing", she said, "We knew what we were doing, but we were so shocked it worked."

Hathaway also had a funny way of describing the timing of the pregnancy, joking that they were calling the baby their "buzzer-beater".

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Why She Kept Her Pregnancy Private?

Hathaway did not announce her pregnancy until June, even though she was busy promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2 around the world.

An earlier report by PEOPLE, citing a source close to the actor, said she wanted the focus to remain on the film and chose to share her personal news when she was ready.

While reports confirm the arrival of their third child, Hathaway and Shulman have yet to make an official announcement.

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