A Punjab tipper truck driver and marginal farmer from Humayunpur Village in Dera Bassi, struck gold after a lottery ticket worth just Rs 500 won him the first prize of Rs 12 crore in the Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper 2026 lottery. The winner, identified as Baljinder Singh, stated that he had been playing the lottery for the past 15 years.

Speaking to ANI, Singh revealed that he purchased the ticket on November 10 from Handesra and found out about his victory a day before the interview. "I bought the ticket on November 10. I found out yesterday. I have been playing the lottery for 15 years. I had faith in God that I would win, and God has heard my prayers," he told the news agency.

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For Singh, the win is more than just a financial milestone. He stated that he hopes to use the money in order to secure a better future for his children. "I drive a tipper truck for a living, and we also do farming. I have two children, a younger brother, my father, and my wife. I want to do something for my children's future," he said.

Singh's lottery win kickstarted celebrations in Humayunpur village. According to PTI, once the news of his extraordinary win spread, residents began visiting his home in order to congratulate him and his family. Locals also reportedly distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion.

The win became a major talking point in the village, particularly because Singh had been buying festival lottery tickets for 15 years now before finally striking the jackpot.

Singh's victory has also brought considerable attention to his village, with his story standing out because of the modest amount of money he spent on actually buying the ticket and the extravagant amount he won in return.

The Punjab State Dear Diwali Bumper Lottery 2026 reportedly had 36 lakh tickets printed out of which more than 25 lakh tickets were sold.

Lottery winnings are also subject to applicable income tax provisions, therefore, the Rs.12 crore headline prize should not be automatically taken as the final post tax take home amount.

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