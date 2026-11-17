Walking away from a well-paid corporate position to start a business is a decision that often involves considerable financial uncertainty. A woman from Gurugram has taken that risk, showing how a career-changing opportunity can emerge from an unexpected interaction on LinkedIn.

Shivangi previously worked with a Big Four firm in Gurugram, where she earned Rs 1.5 lakh a month. Despite having a financially secure job, she began questioning whether the traditional corporate route was the right choice for her. She wanted to establish something of her own rather than spend years building someone else's business.

Entrepreneur Riya Upreti recently recounted Shivangi's experience in a post on X, explaining how she encouraged her friend to explore entrepreneurship. Watching Upreti build a business of her own helped Shivangi see self-employment as a realistic career option. She was initially hesitant about creating content and putting herself in the public eye.

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Upreti suggested a more gradual approach instead of trying to establish an online presence as a full-time content creator from the outset. She encouraged Shivangi to begin by writing posts on LinkedIn. Following the suggestion, Shivangi started publishing content on the platform, gradually becoming more comfortable with sharing her ideas and developing an audience.

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Her LinkedIn activity gradually began opening up business opportunities. As her posts reached a wider audience, professionals and companies approached her for help with managing their profiles and strengthening their online identities. What started as an experiment in content creation eventually developed into a personal branding consultancy.

Shivangi now works with eight to nine clients, most of them based overseas. The business generates an income five to six times higher than the Rs 1.5 lakh monthly salary she earned at her former Big Four job. Upreti pointed out the contrast between Shivangi's initial reluctance to appear online and her present-day confidence in building a business around her own expertise.

Upreti believes Shivangi's success should not be measured solely by the money she now makes. She sees the bigger achievement as the freedom to make independent career decisions, from choosing the nature of her work to deciding which projects to take up and who she wants to work with. In her view, having control over one's professional choices is an important part of financial and career independence.

The account has attracted considerable attention on social media, with users applauding Shivangi for taking the risk of leaving a secure corporate job. Her experience has also prompted discussions about the relative merits of conventional employment and the uncertainties that come with running an independent business.

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