The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai amid forecasts of heavy rainfall under the influence of Cyclone Akvan. However, authorities are yet to announce a school holiday for Wednesday, November 18.

The IMD has placed Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu under an orange alert for November 18 and 19, warning of potentially intense rainfall.

The forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, has put residents across parts of Tamil Nadu on alert, raising concerns about possible weather-related disruptions.

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Despite the weather alert, the Chennai district administration has yet to issue an official notification declaring a holiday for schools and colleges on Wednesday.

The decision on school closures for Wednesday will depend on the prevailing weather conditions and the extent of rainfall and waterlogging. However, the district administration has not yet issued an order declaring a holiday, and any reports suggesting that schools will remain closed remain unverified.

In the absence of an official closure order, schools are expected to function as per their regular schedule, with students advised to await further instructions from the authorities.

The developing weather situation could also lead to waterlogging, localised flooding and disruption to road transport, particularly in low-lying areas.

With rainfall conditions likely to change, the district administration may decide on school closures depending on the intensity of the weather and its impact on public movement.

Parents have been advised to monitor announcements from the Chennai district collector, the Tamil Nadu School Education Department and individual school managements for the latest updates.

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Schools may also communicate any changes through their official WhatsApp groups and other notification channels.

Meanwhile, parents should avoid relying on reports referring to earlier school closures in October or those linked to other cyclones, as such announcements do not apply to the current weather situation.

If schools remain open on Wednesday, commuters are advised to exercise caution, allow additional travel time and avoid waterlogged roads.

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