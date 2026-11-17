Most young people work hard to get a government job, but K Thomas, a 24-year-old from Kerala, decided to leave one and become a full-time farmer.

Thomas had completed his BSc in Agriculture and was working as a Farm Officer at Kerala Agricultural University's Cardamom Research Centre. He earned around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 a month. But the long working day and daily travel left him with very little time for himself.

He would wake up at 4 am and return home only around 7 pm. "I felt as though I was coming back home just to sleep. I was missing out on life after spending so much time commuting," Thomas told 30Stades.

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He eventually decided to quit his job and take care of his family's spice farm in Mankuva village in Kerala's Idukki district. Today, he earns more than Rs 1 lakh a month after expenses by growing nutmeg, black pepper and cocoa. He is also planning to start a nursery to sell plants to other farmers.

Thomas' great-grandfather moved to the high-range region of Idukki in the mid-1970s, and the family continued farming there. They initially grew rubber and later added nutmeg and other spices. In 2018, Thomas started taking an interest in farming when the family's nutmeg trees began producing good yields.

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Recalling his first income from farming, Thomas said, “The first profit I personally received from farming was enough to buy an ice cream freezer full of ice cream. That was a big moment for me. I realised that agriculture could generate money, and I began thinking about how we could earn more.”

Today, Thomas grows three main crops: nutmeg, black pepper and cocoa. His plantation has around 100 nutmeg trees that are already producing fruit. Each tree gives around 15 to 18 kg of nutmeg and nearly 2 kg of mace. Mace is the red covering around the nutmeg seed. It is sold separately and fetches a good price.

Nutmeg sells for more than Rs 600 per kg, while mace can fetch between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000 per kg. Each nutmeg tree can generate around Rs 12,000 in revenue. Thomas also earns around Rs 6 lakh every year from black pepper and cocoa.

So all these crops help him earn more than Rs 1 lakh a month after expenses. “When I was working, my annual salary package was around Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. My monthly savings were hardly Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Today, things are different with farming,” he added.

Thomas is now looking at ways to grow his business further. Apart from selling spices, he is planning to start a small nursery. "We want to make good-quality planting material available to farmers as the demand is rising," he said.

He also conducts farm visits and classes where he shares his knowledge with other farmers. In the future, he wants to explore farm tourism as well. He also wants to build his farm into a business with an annual turnover of around Rs 3 crore over the next 10 years.

"I am making these investments at 24 because I want to benefit from them when I am 30 to 35. Nutmeg is not a crop where you plant today and expect immediate returns. It is an investment that can benefit even the next generations," he told 30Stades.

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