A farming venture in Mollem, Goa, is challenging the notion that environmentally responsible agriculture cannot be profitable. Its starting point was a 25-acre parcel of neglected land, surrounded by mining sites and covered in weeds. Under the stewardship of 27-year-old Vandit Naik and his wife Priyanka, the property has been converted into a successful organic farming operation that now brings in approximately Rs 2 crore a year.

The family's efforts to reclaim the land date back to 2010, when Vandit's father, Rajendra Naik, a local contractor, bought the property. Sugarcane had last been cultivated there nearly 40 years earlier, leaving the soil badly exhausted after decades without farming.

With mining operations surrounding the plot on three sides, the prospects of restoring it appeared slim. Many believed the task could not be accomplished without chemical fertilisers. Vandit, who was only 11 at the time, began learning the basics of soil management and irrigation from his grandmother and spent much of his childhood helping clear the neglected land.

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Vandit's growing interest in agriculture eventually shaped his career choices. Rather than take up engineering, he opted to study farming, enrolling in the first batch of Don Bosco College of Agriculture in Goa. He completed his degree in 2019. Priyanka, his wife and a fellow agriculture graduate, joined him in setting up Rasraj Goa Farms, a venture named after his parents.

The couple decided to build their farming model around traditional practices, ruling out the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides. They turned to kulagar, a traditional Goan farming system in which crops of different heights are grown together to create multiple layers of vegetation. The approach helped improve soil quality while supporting a wider variety of plant life.

Their fields gradually began producing areca nut, nutmeg, kokum and the GI-recognised mankurad mango, which has since emerged as one of the farm's key revenue generators. The shutdown of mining operations in the surrounding area during 2016-17 also contributed to the recovery, as the reduction in dust pollution improved local growing conditions.

Diversification became an important part of the Naik family's business strategy. In addition to agricultural produce, the estate now has a dairy operation, a beekeeping unit and a nursery. The family's contribution to agriculture was recognised in 2021 with the Krishi Ratna Award, the highest agricultural honour bestowed by the Goa government.

The enterprise has opened its doors to visitors through an agritourism initiative. Four cottages, built with traditional materials such as laterite, mud and lime, form part of the project. The property attracted 126 visiting groups last year, ranging from school and college students to academic organisations and farmers interested in learning about regenerative agriculture.

From a neglected piece of land to a destination for agricultural learning, the Mollem property has developed into a compelling example of sustainable rural enterprise.

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