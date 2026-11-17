Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond has brought back an interesting coincidence from his early acting days. Following the announcement of him becoming 007, Twilight fans have revisited a scene from the franchise's first movie, released in 2008. It shows Chon's character say ‘James Bond' just moments before Pattinson appears onscreen as Edward Cullen.

The 40-year-old actor was announced as the seventh actor to play the iconic British spy in the official James Bond film franchise on Monday, November 16. He will succeed Daniel Craig, who made his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die (2021).

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Why Are Twilight Fans Revisiting Robert Pattinson's 2008 Scene?

Soon after the casting announcement, the official Twilight account on X (formerly Twitter) shared a clip from the original 2008 film, reminding fans of the unexpected connection between the franchise and Pattinson's new role.

In the scene, a character played by Justin Chon is seen handing out flyers for the high school prom. While doing so, he says, “Gambling, tuxedos and Bond — James Bond.”

Moments later, another character, played by Christian Serratos, spots Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) stepping out of Edward's car together.

The moment marks one of Bella and Edward's first public appearances as a couple among their high school peers. Nearly two decades later, the scene has taken on a new meaning for fans, who cannot help but notice the James Bond reference immediately before Pattinson's appearance.

Dressed in sunglasses and looking effortlessly suave as the fan-favourite vampire, Pattinson's appearance has prompted fans to joke that the actor was destined to play 007 all along.

Robert Pattinson Spoke About Playing James Bond

Interestingly, this is not the first time Pattinson's name has been associated with the iconic spy. In a 2012 interview with The Sun, the actor was asked about the possibility of playing James Bond.

He responded, “I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years. There'd be nothing worse than, like, ‘Let's get a fresh-faced Bond.' That would be the worst idea in the world.”

At the time, Pattinson was 26 years old, and the final instalment of the Twilight saga, Breaking Dawn – Part 2, was released that year.

Robert Pattinson's Career

Pattinson first caught the attention of moviegoers with his appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), before becoming a global star with the Twilight films alongside Kristen Stewart. Based on Stephenie Meyer's novels, the franchise follows the romance between Edward, an immortal vampire, and Bella, a teenage girl.

Pattinson will play 007 in the 26th James Bond film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve. The actor reportedly beat several contenders who auditioned for the coveted role.

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Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson said in a statement on November 16, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I'm deeply grateful to Denis, [producers Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe] and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

He will also be seen in Dune: Part Three, scheduled for December. Robert also has The Fix, which is set to release in theatres in January.

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