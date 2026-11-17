Avengers: Doomsday has opened for advance booking in India. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow and District, with prices varying across formats and cinemas.
Premium Infinity Vision Certified screens began taking bookings around midnight on Tuesday. Some cinemas also opened midnight first-day-first-show slots. Regular bookings for major multiplex chains and other screenings started at noon.
BookMyShow was selling nearly 7,000 tickets per hour after bookings opened. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are among the markets seeing strong demand, with some shows selling out quickly.
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The opening of advance bookings came after Marvel fans used the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings online, calling for ticket sales to begin in India.
ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN NOW! Book your tickets for Avengers: Doomsday in Marvel Studios presented in Infinity Vision: https://t.co/sbM5ZWKTb5 | https://t.co/i5phDBPM6r Experience Avengers: Doomsday in cinemas on December 17. https://t.co/nsF8PPl6Nl— Marvel (@Marvel_India) November 16, 2026
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Ticket Prices in India
Early listings reported by Esquire India showed a recliner seat was listed at Rs 1,500. In Mumbai, The Indian Express reported Infinity Vision 3D recliner tickets priced at up to Rs 1,990. Those tickets had already sold out at the time of the report.
Formats, Languages
Avengers: Doomsday will be screened in 2D, 3D, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the cinema. The film will reportedly not have an IMAX release. Infinity Vision will be one of the premium large-format options. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Where to book?
Fans can book Avengers: Doomsday tickets on BookMyShow and District. The Week reported that both platforms would carry advance bookings.
Some cinemas are also offering midnight and early-morning shows.
ONE MONTH TO GO – ‘DOOMSDAY' FEVER TAKES OVER INDIA – ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' ADVANCE BOOKINGS OPEN TO PHENOMENAL RESPONSE… Fans demanded, #Marvel delivered… Advance bookings opened at midnight, and #Indian audiences responded in full force. In a landmark move, advance bookings for #AvengersDoomsday went live at midnight, with shows beginning as early as 12.01 am on 17 Dec 2026 and screenings scheduled throughout the day. Several shows across key markets in #India are already filling up fast, with multiple shows reporting sold-out status. #AvengersDoomsday will arrive in #Indian cinemas on [Thursday] 17 Dec 2026, a day ahead of its #US release. The film will release in #English, #Hindi, #Tamil, and #Telugu, in Marvel Studios-presented In Infinity Vision and other premium formats. #BookingsOpen— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2026
About The Film
Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film is based on the Marvel Comics team Avengers, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.
Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and others.
The story brings together Marvel characters as they face a major threat linked to the multiverse. Doctor Doom also travels to the X-Men universe and reaches the X-Mansion as part of his plan.
The film is produced by Marvel Studios and marks the Russo brothers' return to the Avengers franchise after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.
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