Avengers: Doomsday has opened for advance booking in India. Tickets are now available on BookMyShow and District, with prices varying across formats and cinemas.

Premium Infinity Vision Certified screens began taking bookings around midnight on Tuesday. Some cinemas also opened midnight first-day-first-show slots. Regular bookings for major multiplex chains and other screenings started at noon.

BookMyShow was selling nearly 7,000 tickets per hour after bookings opened. Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are among the markets seeing strong demand, with some shows selling out quickly.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The opening of advance bookings came after Marvel fans used the hashtag #OpenDoomsdayBookings online, calling for ticket sales to begin in India.

ALSO READ: Harshvardhan Rane Thanks 'Sanam Teri Kasam' Producer For Rs 3.5 Crore Land Rover

Ticket Prices in India

Early listings reported by Esquire India showed a recliner seat was listed at Rs 1,500. In Mumbai, The Indian Express reported Infinity Vision 3D recliner tickets priced at up to Rs 1,990. Those tickets had already sold out at the time of the report.

Formats, Languages

Avengers: Doomsday will be screened in 2D, 3D, 4DX, ScreenX and Infinity Vision, depending on the cinema. The film will reportedly not have an IMAX release. Infinity Vision will be one of the premium large-format options. The film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Where to book?

Fans can book Avengers: Doomsday tickets on BookMyShow and District. The Week reported that both platforms would carry advance bookings.

Some cinemas are also offering midnight and early-morning shows.

About The Film

Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. The film is based on the Marvel Comics team Avengers, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.

Robert Downey Jr. returns as Doctor Doom, while Chris Evans plays Steve Rogers. The cast also includes Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Tom Hiddleston, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Sebastian Stan and others.

The story brings together Marvel characters as they face a major threat linked to the multiverse. Doctor Doom also travels to the X-Men universe and reaches the X-Mansion as part of his plan.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios and marks the Russo brothers' return to the Avengers franchise after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

READ | Caped Crusader Is Next 007: Robert Pattinson Announced As New James Bond

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.