A man purchased three jackets from a store at a Chandigarh mall on December 25, 2025. One of them was priced at Rs 10,999. He wore it for the first time on January 1. About 46 minutes later, he noticed a small tear under the arm, an area he said was difficult to inspect while purchasing the jacket.

He wrote to the store on January 10 and submitted the documents it requested a day later. The store initially said his complaint was under review but rejected it on January 14, holding him responsible for the damage and maintaining that the jacket had no manufacturing defect.

The man said the store neither inspected the jacket in his presence nor shared any report, photograph or technical assessment to support its conclusion. A legal notice sent on January 15 through email and Speed Post also went unanswered.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | 'Deliberately Pushed And Robbed': Woman Alleges Theft On Train, Seeks Railway Accountability

Store's Side

Before the commission, the store argued that the man had been given an opportunity to inspect and try on the jacket before purchasing it without raising any concerns. It claimed that when he first reported the tear, he sought a repair and acknowledged responsibility for the damage. The store also maintained that he had failed to establish that the jacket was defective at the time of purchase.

Commission's Verdict

The commission rejected these arguments. It observed that the store had held the customer responsible based solely on its internal assessment, without explaining the basis of its conclusion or producing any expert evidence to support it. In the absence of such evidence, the store's claim could not be accepted.

In its November 4 order, the commission noted that the tear was in a "relatively inconspicuous portion of the jacket". It clarified that the opportunity to inspect the jacket before purchase did not automatically make the buyer responsible for the defect. The bench also observed that the principle of "Buyer Beware" does not apply to consumers in the same manner, as the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 is a welfare legislation.

The store was found guilty of deficiency in service and unfair trade practice.

Consumers with grievances can contact their state consumer helpline, including Chandigarh's helpline at 0172-270-0183, or call the National Consumer Helpline at 1915.

ALSO READ | 'One Lip Kiss, Please': Udaipur Man Seen Harassing Thai-French YouTuber In Viral Video Arrested

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.