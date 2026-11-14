'Deliberately Pushed And Robbed': Woman Alleges Theft On Train, Seeks Railway Accountability

A woman alleged that she was deliberately pushed and robbed of her gold jewellery and passport while travelling aboard a train near Sahibganj, this prompted a quick response from Indian Railways' official grievance handling account, Railway Seva.

The woman, was later identified as Shruti, shared a post on X, claiming that the incident took place aboard Train No.13071 in Coach A1, Seat 51, near Sahibganj. She alleged that she was pushed, suffered injuries in the incident and lost her gold jewellery and passport.

The woman also shared two videos in the post, speaking about the incident. She stated that if thefts like this are going to take place even in AC Tier 2 sections of the train then why were passengers like her paying hefty amounts for tickets when they were to not get any security. She stated that she could not find a single officer to register a complaint and was seen getting emotional while narrating the incident. She also pointed out how a similar incident had taken place in another coach of the same train as well pointing to the lack of security for passengers.

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Tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's official account and Railway Seva, Shruti sought an urgent investigation into the incident and demanded accountability. "I was deliberately pushed and robbed of gold jewellery & my passport aboard Train 13071 Coach A1 Seat 51 near Sahibganj, fell & injured. Request urgent investigation & accountability," she wrote in her post.

Responding to the post, Railway Seva asked the passenger to share her journey details, including her PNR or UTS number and mobile number, preferably through a direct message, to facilitate immediate action. The official account also advised her to register her grievance through the RailMadad portal or call the railway helpline number 139 for assistance.

The passenger subsequently replied, asking the railway authorities to check their direct messages.

In a subsequent update, Railway Seva informed her that her complaint had been registered on RailMadad and that the complaint number had been sent to her registered mobile number through SMS. It also shared a link through which she could track the status of her grievance.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) further stated that the matter had been escalated to the concerned official, tagging the Divisional Railway Manager's account for necessary action.

Netizens React

The incident triggered reactions from several social media users, with many raising concerns about passenger safety and security on Indian trains.

One user questioned the effectiveness of the RailMadad grievance redressal system, sharing an account of repeatedly complaining about the non-availability of water aboard Train No. 12802. The user claimed that despite raising the issue three times, the problem remained unresolved even after being assured that water would be replenished at Gomoh.

Another user expressed concern over security arrangements aboard running trains, claiming that the presence of Railway Protection Force personnel had reduced and that passengers were increasingly being left to fend for themselves.

Several others questioned how such an incident could allegedly take place in a First AC coach, with one social media user describing the situation as alarming and raising concerns about passenger safety even in premium classes.

Some users also called for accountability from railway officials, arguing that registering a complaint on social media should not be the end of the process. They urged the authorities to investigate the allegation and take concrete action.

One commenter stressed that ensuring passenger security was the responsibility of Indian Railways and called for accountability in the alleged theft.

How To Register A Complaint With Indian Railways

Passengers can report railway-related grievances through the RailMadad portal or by calling the railway helpline number 139.

According to Railway Seva's response to the woman, passengers reporting an incident should provide their journey details, including their PNR or UTS number, along with their contact information, to help officials register and process the complaint.

The investigation and outcome of the woman's specific allegation are awaited.

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