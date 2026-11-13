Loco Pilot's Timely Action Averts Tragedy As Fire Set On Railway Tracks In Jamshedpur

A potentially major train accident was averted in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, after unidentified persons allegedly set fire to a section of the railway tracks on the Tata-Badampahar route, in an attempt to stop a passenger train. The loco pilot spotted the flames in time and applied the brakes, preventing the train from moving over the affected section.

The incident occurred near the Dharuwalung-Paharibhanga and Damudih railway crossings, just before Sidirsai Halt. After the incident, the train had to be stopped at the spot and due to the fire, train operations were disrupted for about 10 minutes, triggering panic among passengers, NDTV India reported.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Train Horror: CCTV Shows Suspect Leaving Platform After Woman Is Pushed Off Train

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The train involved was the Tata-Badampahar MEMU passenger train, which reportedly departed from Tatanagar at around 6 pm on Thursday. The train had crossed Haldipokhar station and was proceeding towards Sidirsai when the loco pilot noticed flames burning between and around the railway tracks. The loco pilot's alertness helped avert a potentially serious railway accident.

According to Dainik Jagran, several passengers got down from the train after it came to a halt and noticed that the fire was still burning on and around the tracks. The passengers reportedly joined hands to extinguish the flames and managed to bring the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes, the publication reported.

Once the fire had been extinguished and the track was considered safe, the loco pilot resumed the journey towards Badampahar

Railway police have initiated an investigation into the incident and are questioning people living in the surrounding areas in order to identify those responsible, NDTV India reported.

Preliminary suspicion suggests that unidentified miscreants may have deliberately started the fire between the railway tracks in an attempt to stop the approaching passenger train. However, the identities of those allegedly involved and their motive have not yet been independently established.

Railway authorities have reportedly cautioned people against carrying out dangerous activities near railway tracks, warning that such actions could put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk.The authorities also warned that individuals found responsible would face legal action under the Railway Act.

The incident has once again brought to light the safety risks posed by unauthorised activities on railway tracks and the importance of being alert among railway personnel.

ALSO READ: Six Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam, Rescue Operations Underway

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.