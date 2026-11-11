Six Coaches Of Kolkata-Sairang Express Derails In Assam, Rescue Operations Underway

Six coaches of a passenger train were derailed at Digaru railway station in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Wednesday, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, told ANI. There are no reports of any fatalities so far, but several passengers are feared injured, they said.

"Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang express have derailed at Digaru railway station at around 6:54 a.m. today. So far, no casualties have been reported. Our senior officials have rushed to the spot," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

A recovery train has been rushed to the spot for rescue operations and clearing of the tracks, an official said.

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