Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranbir's Film Misses Another Rs 100 Crore Mark, But Maintains Momentum

Ramayana fell short of the Rs 100 crore mark on Day 6, collecting Rs 94.10 crore net in India across 24,344 shows. Hindi screenings contributed Rs 76 crore, taking the film's cumulative India net collection to Rs 440.45 crore, while its worldwide gross reached Rs 823.50 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The movie garnered Rs 7.75 crore from 931 shows in Kannada, Telugu (Day 6) Rs 4.00 crore from 1,860 shows, Tamil (Day 6) Rs 3.60 crore from 859 shows and Malayalam (Day 6) Rs 2.75 crore from 849 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 526.50 crore and total India net collections to Rs 440.45 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 35.00 crore on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 297.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 823.50 crore. Ramayana averaged Rs 38,726 per show on Day 6 across 24,299 shows.

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Nitesh Tiwari's "Ramayana: Part One" witnessed a sharp rise in box-office collections on its fifth day in theatres, earning Rs 128.70 crore in worldwide gross and taking its total earnings to Rs 673.90 crore in five days. According to figures shared by trade website Sacnilk, the movie recorded a 91.5 per cent jump in worldwide gross collections on Monday, compared to the previous day

Directed by Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first part released on November 5. "Ramayana" features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

The film traces the journey of Rama, from his birth and marriage to Sita to his exile from Ayodhya, and leads up to Ravana's abduction of Sita. The first instalment concludes with Rama vowing to rescue her, setting the stage for the conflict that will unfold in the second part.

The two-part cinematic adaptation features music by Oscar-winning composers A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer, while the action choreography is led by Terry Notary and Guy Norris. The second instalment will focus on Rama's mission to rescue Sita and will introduce Lord Hanuman, who will be played by veteran star Sunny Deol. The movie is scheduled for release during Diwali 2028.

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