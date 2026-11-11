NVIDIA's Jensen Huang Probe Gets An Outside Investigator: Here's Who The Board Appointed

NVIDIA's independent directors have appointed former acting US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim to investigate reports that founder and CEO Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

Kim's law firm, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, will assist with the inquiry, according to a statement issued by the independent directors on Nov. 10.

The appointment follows the board's decision on Nov. 8 to launch an investigation into the reports. NVIDIA had said it had no reason to believe that US national security or company secrets had been compromised, but would examine all available information.

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The committee of independent directors will oversee the investigation with assistance from external counsel, NVIDIA said in its Nov. 8 statement.

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The board described US national and economic security as paramount to the company's interests and those of its shareholders. It also said it would provide further updates as appropriate.

Huang's Response

Huang backed the investigation in an email to employees on Nov. 8, saying he would cooperate fully and was committed to protecting NVIDIA and US national security.

"I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security," he wrote. The email also contained an apology to his family after Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife. He said his actions had hurt her and their children.

"I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it," Huang said.

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He also apologised to NVIDIA employees, directors, partners and shareholders, saying he had fallen short of his responsibilities as CEO and would work to regain their confidence.

Board Confidence

Despite ordering the investigation, NVIDIA's board said it had confidence in Huang and his leadership team.

Huang also asked for privacy for his family, saying they bore no responsibility for his actions.

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