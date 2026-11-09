"I Was Unfaithful to My Wife": Jensen Huang Admits Affair As Nvidia Board Opens Probe

Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation on Sunday into reports that Chinese intelligence had targeted its chief executive, Jensen Huang. In an email to employees that day, Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, apologised to his family and colleagues, and said he would cooperate with the inquiry. He will remain CEO while the investigation is underway.

The inquiry follows reporting by The New York Times that US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed, had passed information to Beijing. The Times reported that Jensen Huang acknowledged an intimate relationship with her to Nvidia's board. His email to employees did not name her. The two are unrelated.

In the email, Huang addressed his family and colleagues before turning to the national security concerns that prompted the board's inquiry. Here is his full message.

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To my colleagues at NVIDIA,

I owe my family and all of you an apology.

I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

To my wife and family: I love you. I know an apology cannot undo what I have done. I hope our family will heal and that, over time, I can earn back your trust.

To my colleagues at NVIDIA, including those I have worked alongside for decades, and to our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading NVIDIA is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to NVIDIA and will work to earn back your confidence.

Regarding the national security concerns raised in news reports, NVIDIA's Board of Directors has initiated an independent investigation. I support the investigation and will cooperate fully. I love our country and our company. I am committed to protecting NVIDIA and supporting America's national security. I am proud and grateful to be an American.

My family bears no responsibility for my choices. I do. Please give them privacy.

— Jensen

Nvidia's Board Opens An Inquiry As Congress Seeks Answers

Nvidia's board said a committee of independent directors, assisted by outside counsel, would lead the investigation. The board said it had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia's secrets had been compromised and that it would examine all available information.

The chairs of three US House committees have asked Huang to attend a closed-door briefing on November 18 about his interactions with Alice Huang and Nvidia's safeguards against foreign espionage. US authorities have also scrutinised Megaspeed over suspicions that it helped China obtain AI chips subject to US export controls.

Dan Ives of Yorkville Ives called the investigation a “black eye” for Huang in a Sunday note to investors, according to Yahoo Finance. Ives expects Huang to stay in the job in the near term but said the board's findings could put his position at risk and bring fresh scrutiny to Nvidia's chip sales to China.

Washington restricts exports of Nvidia's most advanced AI chips to China, though it has authorised sales of some less powerful models to approved Chinese buyers. Huang has pushed for wider access to the Chinese market, arguing that the US benefits when AI developers around the world build on American technology.

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