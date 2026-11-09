Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Nov 9

Indian Stock Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices closed the special Muhurat trading session in the red, ending a nine-year winning streak as early gains faded towards the close. The Sensex slipped 28.62 points, or 0.04%, to 80,999.40, while the Nifty declined 43.95 points, or 0.18%, to 24,986.40.

On Friday, Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, extended rally to the seventh consecutive trading session, led by gains in private banks and pharma stocks, despite heavy losses in global equities.

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Earnings

Anupam Rasayan (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 10.3% at Rs. 806 Cr vs Rs. 731 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 38.5% at Rs. 187 Cr vs Rs. 135 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 23.2% vs 18.5% YoY

Net Profit grew 13.6% at Rs. 50 Cr vs Rs. 44 Cr YoY

Kiocl (Q2, Standalone)

Revenue grew 25.9% at Rs. 180 Cr vs Rs. 143 Cr YoY

EBITDA loss at Rs. 5.3 Cr vs loss of Rs. 22.6 Cr YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 5 Cr vs loss of Rs. 17.2 Cr YoY

Siemens (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 17% at Rs. 5,734 Cr vs Rs. 4,900 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 2.8% at Rs. 626 Cr vs Rs. 609 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 10.9% vs 12.4% YoY

Net Profit grew 3.9% at Rs. 504 Cr vs Rs. 485 Cr YoY

Blue Dart (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 14.5% at Rs. 1,774 Cr vs Rs. 1,549 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 14.2% at Rs. 287 Cr vs Rs. 252 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin flat at 16.2% YoY

Net Profit grew 28.4% at Rs. 104 Cr vs Rs. 81 Cr YoY

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Dynamatic Technologies (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 15.6% at Rs. 453 Cr vs Rs. 392 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 24.4% at Rs. 56.5 Cr vs Rs. 45.4 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 12.5% vs 11.6% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 22 Cr vs Rs. 3.3 Cr YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 2/share

Gland Pharma (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 23.3% at Rs. 1,834 Cr vs Rs. 1,487 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 54.1% at Rs. 484 Cr vs Rs. 314 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 26.4% vs 21.1% YoY

Net Profit grew 58.2% at Rs. 291 Cr vs Rs. 184 Cr YoY

GE Shipping (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 46.9% at Rs. 1,824 Cr vs Rs. 1,242 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 82.7% at Rs. 1,091 Cr vs Rs. 597 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 59.8% vs 48.1% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 1,269 Cr vs Rs. 581 Cr YoY

To pay second interim dividend of Rs. 14.4/share

Aster DM Quality (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 2,829 Cr vs Rs. 1,197 Cr YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 664 Cr vs Rs. 250 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 23.5% vs 20.9% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 262 Cr vs Rs. 110 Cr YoY

Voltas (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 15.3% at Rs. 2,707 Cr vs Rs. 2,347 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 82.4% at Rs. 128 Cr vs Rs. 70.4 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 4.7% vs 3% YoY

Net Profit grew 53.4% at Rs. 52.6 Cr vs Rs. 34.3 Cr YoY

Sigma Advanced Systems (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue at Rs. 417 Cr vs Rs. 18.1 Cr YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 85.9 Cr vs Rs. 1 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 20.6% vs 5.5% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 42.5 Cr vs Rs. 4.2 Cr YoY

Banco Products (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 21.8% at Rs. 1,265 Cr vs Rs. 1,038 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 75.9% at Rs. 263 Cr vs Rs. 149 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 20.8% vs 14.4% YoY

Net Profit grew 19.1% at Rs. 165 Cr vs Rs. 139 Cr YoY

Cohance Life (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue declined 14.2% at Rs. 476.7 Cr vs Rs. 555.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA declined 70.7% at Rs. 35.5 Cr vs Rs. 121 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 7.4% vs 21.8% YoY

Net Profit declined 79.5% at Rs. 15.2 Cr vs Rs. 74.1 Cr YoY

Azad Engineering (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 31.1% at Rs. 190.9 Cr vs Rs. 145.6 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 37.5% at Rs. 72.2 Cr vs Rs. 52.5 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 37.8% vs 36.1% YoY

Net Profit declined 5.8% at Rs. 30.8 Cr vs Rs. 32.7 Cr YoY

Kwality Wall's (Q2, Standalone)

Revenue grew 44.1% at Rs. 463.6 Cr vs Rs. 321.7 Cr YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 23.6 Cr vs loss of Rs. 56.2 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 5.1% in Q2

Net Loss at Rs. 17.2 Cr vs loss of Rs. 100 Cr YoY

Data Patterns (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue declined 56.7% at Rs. 133 Cr vs Rs. 307 Cr YoY

EBITDA declined 54.2% at Rs. 31.4 Cr vs Rs. 68.5 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 23.5% vs 22.3% YoY

Net Profit declined 55.6% at Rs. 21.8 Cr vs Rs. 49.2 Cr YoY

Hoec (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue declined 53.2% at Rs. 152 Cr vs Rs. 325 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 91.4% at Rs. 58 Cr vs Rs. 30.3 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 38.2% vs 9.3% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 18.9 Cr vs Rs. 2.8 Cr YoY

Bluspring Enterprises (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 48.3% at Rs. 1,272 Cr vs Rs. 857 Cr YoY

EBITDA at Rs. 53.7 Cr vs Rs. 17.1 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 4.2% vs 2% YoY

Net Profit at Rs. 13.9 Cr vs Rs. 5.2 Cr YoY

INGERSOLL-RAND (India) (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 23.5% at Rs. 397.5 Cr vs Rs. 321.9 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 11.2% at Rs. 84.4 Cr vs Rs. 75.8 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 21.2% vs 23.6% YoY

Net Profit grew 9.1% at Rs. 65.9 Cr vs Rs. 60.4 Cr YoY

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 20/share

Rain Industries (Q2, Consolidated)

Revenue grew 22.6% at Rs. 5,486 Cr vs Rs. 4,476 Cr YoY

EBITDA grew 34.4% at Rs. 843 Cr vs Rs. 627 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin at 15.4% vs 14% YoY

Net Profit grew 99% at Rs. 211 Cr vs Rs. 106 Cr YoY

Divi's Lab Q2 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 35% At Rs 3,676 Cr Vs Rs 2,715 Cr

EBITDA up 76% At Rs 1,566 Cr Vs Rs 888 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 42.6% Vs 32.7%

Net Profit [GU] 64% At Rs 1,127 Cr Vs Rs 689 Cr

DCM Shriram Q2 (consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 7% At Rs 311 Cr Vs Rs 335 Cr

EBITDA [GU] 90% At `24.7 Cr Vs `13 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 7.9% Vs 3.9%

Net Profit At `13 Cr Vs `3.5 Cr

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Tata Steel Q2 (Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 8% At Rs 65,436 Cr Vs Rs 60,794 Cr

EBITDA up 14% At Rs 10,533 Cr Vs Rs 9,264

EBITDA Margin At 16.1% Vs 15.2%

Net Profit up 58% At Rs 3,666 Cr Vs Rs 2,318 Cr

Goldiam International Q2 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 44% At Rs 2,917 Cr Vs Rs 2,019 Cr

EBITDA up 55.3% At Rs 736 Cr Vs Rs 474 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 25.2% Vs 23.5%

Net Profit up 58% At Rs 494 Cr Vs Rs 314 Cr



HBL Engg Q2 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue [RD] 29% At Rs 872 Cr Vs Rs 1,223 Cr

EBITDA [RD] 58% At Rs 230 Cr Vs Rs 544 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 26.4% Vs 44.5%

Net Profit [RD] 50% At Rs 193 Cr Vs Rs 387 Cr

Finolex Cables Q2 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 65% At Rs 2,269.3 Cr Vs Rs 1,375.8 Cr

EBITDA At Rs 311.1 Cr Vs Rs 145 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 13.7% Vs 10.5%

Net Profit up 68% At Rs 273 Cr Vs Rs 162 Cr

Surya Roshni Q2 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33% At Rs 2,448 Cr Vs Rs 1,845 Cr

EBITDA up 1% At Rs 143 Cr Vs Rs 141 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 5.8% Vs 7.6%

Net Profit up 3% At Rs 77 Cr Vs Rs 74 Cr

Suprajit Engineering Q2 (Cons YoY)

Revenue up 21% At Rs 1,135 Cr Vs Rs 941 Cr

EBITDA up 39% At Rs 138.5 Cr Vs Rs 100 Cr

EBITDA Margin At 12.2% Vs 10.6%

Net Profit up 5% At Rs 53.4 Cr Vs Rs 50.9 Cr

Tata Chemicals Q2 (Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8% At Rs 4,177 Cr Vs Rs 3,877 Cr

EBITDA down 29% At Rs 381 Cr Vs Rs 537 Cr YoY

EBITDA Margin At 9.1% Vs 13.9% YoY

Net Loss At Rs 122 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 77 Cr YoY

Stocks to watch

Religare Enterprises

Arm Religare Finvest Restarts Lending Business

BEL

Gets Order Worth Rs 909 Cr

Cohance Lifesciences

US FDA Classifies Pashamylaram Unit As VAI

US FDA Issues Establishment Inspection Report For Pashamylaram Unit

Amber Ent

Arm IL JIN Electronics Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO

Aims To Raise Rs 2,500 Cr Via IPO

Waaree Energies

Bags Domestic Order From A Leading Power Producer

Bags EPC Order For Supply Of 285 MWp Solar Power

BHEL

Gets Order Worth Rs 600-900 Cr From Power Grid

Gets Order For Building 2 Synchronous Condenser At Barmer-II HVDC Unit

Tata Motors

Increases Stake In Iveco Group NV To 96.3%

Additional 1.83 Cr Shares Tendered During Reopening Of Offer

AstraZeneca Pharma India

To launch Datverzo in India in November 2026.

Datverzo had received Import and Market Permission (CT-20) from DCGI in December 2025.

Datverzo is the brand name for Datopotamab Deruxtecan.

Approved for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer

Power Mech

Gets International Order Worth $52.19 Mn

Gets Order For Steam Generators, Turbines, Others In Middle East

Tata Steel

Raises Stake In Arm CPDPL To 57.5% From 51%

Meesho

completed the first and second tranche of the acquisition of 92.74% of the share capital of Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. (“Kirana Club”) and Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited

Seamec

Receives letter of award from Larsen and Toubro for PRP-X Project of ONGC. The lumpsum contract value is USD 26.14 million

Business Updates

Shyam Metalics

Aluminium foil sales grew 22% at 1,673 MT YoY

Stainless steel sales grew 20.4% at 7,671 MT YoY

Fino Payments Bank

Disbursals at Rs. 301 Cr vs Rs. 72 Cr YoY

Total average deposits grew 9% at Rs. 2,886 Cr YoY

Accounts opened declined 19% at 2.3 lakh YoY

Stocks In News

JTL Industries

Completed hot trial of the Pickling Line and commencement of the cold trials of the GP Line

at its Mangaon, Maharashtra facility

Neogen Chemicals

Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) revokes earlier closure direction

Revocation order received on November 7, 2026

Order related to Dahej SEZ fire incident of March 5, 2025

Fire had impacted MPP-3 facility, warehouse and tank farms

Deccan Gold Mines

Subsidiary signs gold refining and sales agreement with Kyrgyzaltyn

Agreement covers gold doré from Altyn Tor Gold Project

First consignment of 1.2 kg gold doré bar dispatched

Tega Industries Q2FY27 (Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.5x at Rs 4254 cr vs Rs 405 cr

Ebitda up 7x at Rs 489 cr vs Rs 69 cr

Ebitda margin at 12% vs 17%

Net loss at Rs 59 cr vs Profit of Rs 45 cr

Alert: Q2 FY27 was the first full quarter of Molycop consolidation hence drastic change in nos



Post Mahurat trading

Adani Enterprises

AdaniConneX completes acquisition of 100% stake in VMDCPL

Alert: VMDCPL: Vizag Mega Data Center Park

Acquisition completed as per Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) terms

VMDCPL now becomes a joint venture of the company

Deal was earlier announced on November 6, 2026

Acquisition executed with Adani Infra (India) as seller



M&M

Approves raising up to Rs. 1,500 Cr via rights issue

Rs. 855 Cr committed towards SML rights entitlement

May invest additional Rs. 595 Cr in SML issue

Dabur

SEBI issues administrative warning letter to company

Warning alleges delay in disclosure of warning letter received from US FDA

Company expects no impact on financial operations

Thyrocare Technologies

Preet Kaur resigns as Chief Scientific Officer

Shreeji Shipping Global

Board to meet on November 14 to consider stock split

Tilaknagar Industries

DRI seizes goods worth Rs. 30.14 Cr in customs probe

DRI is Directorate of Revenue Intelligence

DRI issues seizure memo for imported goods

Oil India

Worker dies, six injured in fire at OIL's Tengakhat facility in Assam

Deploys 11 fire tenders to douse blaze

Inquiry committee constituted to investigate incident

Voltas

Noel Tata retires as Chair from November 11

Appoints Sunil Alaric D'Souza as Chair from November 12

Mukundan Menon to complete tenure as MD on May 24, 2027

Aarti Drugs

US FDA issues three observations in Form 483 to Baddi unit

US FDA inspected arm's Baddi unit from November 2-6

KRBL

Delhi High Court issues notice in award-enforcement case

Court seeks assets affidavit from company

Company asked to disclose bank-account details

Company to file reply in Delhi High Court matter

Stay plea filed against execution proceedings

Delhi High Court lists matter for February 12, 2027

JSW Energy

Adds 1,784 MW generation capacity since April

Total installed capacity stands at 15,237 MW

Targets 30 GW generation capacity by 2030

Targets 40 GWh energy storage by 2030

Marico

Acquires further 20% stake in Cosmix Wellness for Rs. 114 Cr

Stake in Cosmix Wellness increases to 80%

To acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for Rs. 35 Cr

Sagar Cements

Gets observation letters with no adverse observations from BSE

Gets no-objection from NSE for scheme of amalgamation of Andhra Cements with company

Zaggle Prepaid

Appoints Samar Vijay Pupala as CFO

Venkatesh Ramachandran resigns as Group CFO

Venkatesh Ramachandran promoted as Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer

Birlasoft

Angan Guha resigns as CEO and MD from December 7

Appoints Madhavan Hariharan as CEO and MD from December 8

Zee Entertainment

Board to meet on November 12 to consider share buyback

To consider interim dividend payout

Raymond

Exchanges grant in-principle approval for preferential issue of 33 lakh convertible warrants

Share India

Approves merger of Ace Alpha Tech with company

Ge Shipping

Takes delivery of 2015-built secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier, Jag Vikrant

Zydus Lifesciences

Zydus Therapeutics presents Phase 2b data for saroglitazar at AASLD 2026

Study shows greater resolution of steatohepatitis without worsening of fibrosis versus placebo in adults with MASH and fibrosis

Wipro

Appoints Angan Guha as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit from December 8

One Point One Solutions

Promoter acquires 3.7 lakh shares through open-market purchase

Annu Projects

Signs MoU with Geie Solar Products

MoU covers supply of materials for 8,000 rooftop solar systems

Aster Dm Quality

Converts Rs. 102.5 Cr loan into subsidiary equity

Arm Sri Sainatha to issue 10.25 Cr shares to company

Exits O&M agreement with DMERF

Medical-services pact with DMERF terminated

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Gets RBI approval to appoint Balaji Nuthalapadi as interim MD and CEO

MD and CEO P N Vasudevan to be relieved from bank at earliest

Skyways Air

Renews global annual pact with Qatar Airways Group

Renewed agreement effective from January 1, 2026

Prestige Estates

To buy 100% stake in Allure Developers for Rs. 524 Cr

SML Mahindra

Board to meet on November 13 to consider rights issue

Asian Paints

Leo Puri to assume office as Chairman from January 23

Puri to take charge after completion of R Seshasayee's term as Chairman

Bulk & Block Deals

Windlas Biotech: STellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP bought 1.50 lk shares at Rs. 1,020.42 per share

V2 Retail: ADitya Kumar Halwasiya bought 83 lk shares, Ram Chandra Agarwal sold 62.60 lk shares, Ricon Commodities sold 98.65 lk shares at Rs. 160 per share.

Mm Forgings: APurva Mahesh Shah sold 2.70 lk shares at Rs. 620.02 per share.

Jsw Cement: NOmura Funds Ireland PLC Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought 1.2 cr shares & Synergy Metals Investments Holding 1.9 cr shares at Rs. 120.5 per share.

Billionbrains Garage: PEak Xv Partners Investments VI-1 sold 6.02 cr shares at Rs. 215.2 per share.

Alivus Life Sciences: PAram Capital bought 7.29 lk shares & Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 8.55 lk shares at Rs. 1,370 per share; Nirma sold 8.33 lk shares at Rs. 1,422.29 per share & 28.46 lk shares at Rs. 1,370 per share.

Lenskart: KOtak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 47.43 lk shares, Norges Bank On Account Of The Government Pension Fund Global bought 5.42 lk shares, Societe Generale ODI bought 89.44 lk shares, UTI Mutual Fund bought 3.59 lk shares, Public School Teachers Pension And Retirement Fund Of Chicago bought 1.00 lk shares, William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund bought 2.72 lk shares, William Blair Emerging Markets Ex China Growth Collective Investment Fund bought 3.68 lk shares, William Blair Col Inv TR A/C William Blair Int Small Cap Growth Col Inv FD bought 0.05 lk shares, William Blair Sicav - Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund bought 0.31 lk shares, Florida Retirement System bought 3.15 lk shares, The Northen Trust Co As Trustees Of The Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought 1.76 lk shares, Texas Municipal Retirement System bought 1.95 lk shares, William Blair & Company Llc A/C William Blair Emg Mkts Small Cap Growth FD bought 3.28 lk shares, William Blair Emerging Markets Ex China Growth Fund bought 0.36 lk shares, William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund bought 0.70 lk shares, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 8.13 lk shares, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 44.40 lk shares, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe Se bought 47.44 lk shares, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 3.59 lk shares & NRSGVCC bought 3.59 lk shares; Svf Ii Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited sold 2.72 cr shares at Rs. 697.15 per share.\



Corporate actions - NA

Lock-in opening (9th Nov)

Ardee Industries: 3 month lock-in; 12 million shares; 4% of total outstanding

OnEmi Technology Solution: 6 month & beyond lock-in; 66 million shares; 39% of total outstanding

Board Meetings: NA

IPO Opening - NA

IPO Listing - NA



Insider trade

Indoco Remedies: SUresh G Kare, Promoter & Director, bought 1,335 shares.



List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Tonbo Imaging India, Vedanta Power

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Media Matrix Worldwide, Smc Global Securities, Utssav Cz Gold Jewels,

Price Band

Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Menon Bearings

F&O Cues

Nifty Oct futures is up 1.71% to 25,008.00 at a discount of 22 points.

Nifty Options 9th Oct Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 26,000 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology

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