Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online?

Atletico Madrid will host Barcelona in a La Liga 2026-27 Matchday 12 fixture on Sunday, November 8. The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
The fixture will see the top two teams in the La Liga standings go head-to-head. Barcelona currently lead the table with 30 points from 11 matches, while Atletico Madrid are second with 28 points.
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Diego Simeone's side have won their last seven league matches and will be aiming to make it eight in a row. A victory could also take Atletico to the top of the standings, at least temporarily.
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Barcelona, meanwhile, will look to protect their position at the summit. Hansi Flick's side head into the contest after recording a 6-1 win over Deportivo Alaves in La Liga and a 3-0 victory against Aston Villa in the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Kick-Off Time
The La Liga match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will kick off at 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Ttime on Monday, November 9.
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Venue
The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.
❗ 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐊-𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 ⚽ #DeportivoBarça | La Liga Matchday 14 📅 Sunday, November 29 ⏰ 4:15 PM CET 🏟️ Riazor ❗ 𝐊𝐈𝐂𝐊-𝐎𝐅𝐅 𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐄 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 ⚽ #BarçaAtleti | La Liga Matchday 23 📅 Wednesday, December 2 ⏰ 9:30 PM CET 🏟️ Spotify Camp Nou— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 7, 2026
Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Probable Starting XI
Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Pablo Barrios, Morten Hjulmand, Alex Baena; Lee Kang-in, Julian Alvarez.
Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Marc Bernal, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.
How To Watch Live Telecast?
There will be no traditional television broadcast of the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match in India.
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How To Watch Live Streaming?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga match will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.
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