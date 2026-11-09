Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Marico, JSW Energy, Voltas & More

Shares of Wipro, Zee Entertainment, Asian Paints, Marico, JSW Energy, Voltas will be in focus during the trading session on Monday, November 9, 2026.
Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after market hours:
Earnings
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Anupam Rasayan (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 10.3% at Rs. 806 Cr vs Rs. 731 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 38.5% at Rs. 187 Cr vs Rs. 135 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 23.2% vs 18.5% YoY
Net Profit grew 13.6% at Rs. 50 Cr vs Rs. 44 Cr YoY
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Kiocl (Q2, Standalone)
Revenue grew 25.9% at Rs. 180 Cr vs Rs. 143 Cr YoY
EBITDA loss at Rs. 5.3 Cr vs loss of Rs. 22.6 Cr YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 5 Cr vs loss of Rs. 17.2 Cr YoY
Siemens (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 17% at Rs. 5,734 Cr vs Rs. 4,900 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 2.8% at Rs. 626 Cr vs Rs. 609 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 10.9% vs 12.4% YoY
Net Profit grew 3.9% at Rs. 504 Cr vs Rs. 485 Cr YoY
Blue Dart (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 14.5% at Rs. 1,774 Cr vs Rs. 1,549 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 14.2% at Rs. 287 Cr vs Rs. 252 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin flat at 16.2% YoY
Net Profit grew 28.4% at Rs. 104 Cr vs Rs. 81 Cr YoY
Dynamatic Technologies (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 15.6% at Rs. 453 Cr vs Rs. 392 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 24.4% at Rs. 56.5 Cr vs Rs. 45.4 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 12.5% vs 11.6% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 22 Cr vs Rs. 3.3 Cr YoY
To pay interim dividend of Rs. 2/share
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Gland Pharma (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 23.3% at Rs. 1,834 Cr vs Rs. 1,487 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 54.1% at Rs. 484 Cr vs Rs. 314 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 26.4% vs 21.1% YoY
Net Profit grew 58.2% at Rs. 291 Cr vs Rs. 184 Cr YoY
GE Shipping (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 46.9% at Rs. 1,824 Cr vs Rs. 1,242 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 82.7% at Rs. 1,091 Cr vs Rs. 597 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 59.8% vs 48.1% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 1,269 Cr vs Rs. 581 Cr YoY
To pay second interim dividend of Rs. 14.4/share
Aster DM Quality (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue at Rs. 2,829 Cr vs Rs. 1,197 Cr YoY
EBITDA at Rs. 664 Cr vs Rs. 250 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 23.5% vs 20.9% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 262 Cr vs Rs. 110 Cr YoY
Voltas (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 15.3% at Rs. 2,707 Cr vs Rs. 2,347 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 82.4% at Rs. 128 Cr vs Rs. 70.4 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 4.7% vs 3% YoY
Net Profit grew 53.4% at Rs. 52.6 Cr vs Rs. 34.3 Cr YoY
Sigma Advanced Systems (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue at Rs. 417 Cr vs Rs. 18.1 Cr YoY
EBITDA at Rs. 85.9 Cr vs Rs. 1 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 20.6% vs 5.5% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 42.5 Cr vs Rs. 4.2 Cr YoY
Banco Products (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 21.8% at Rs. 1,265 Cr vs Rs. 1,038 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 75.9% at Rs. 263 Cr vs Rs. 149 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 20.8% vs 14.4% YoY
Net Profit grew 19.1% at Rs. 165 Cr vs Rs. 139 Cr YoY
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Cohance Life (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue declined 14.2% at Rs. 476.7 Cr vs Rs. 555.6 Cr YoY
EBITDA declined 70.7% at Rs. 35.5 Cr vs Rs. 121 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 7.4% vs 21.8% YoY
Net Profit declined 79.5% at Rs. 15.2 Cr vs Rs. 74.1 Cr YoY
Azad Engineering (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 31.1% at Rs. 190.9 Cr vs Rs. 145.6 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 37.5% at Rs. 72.2 Cr vs Rs. 52.5 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 37.8% vs 36.1% YoY
Net Profit declined 5.8% at Rs. 30.8 Cr vs Rs. 32.7 Cr YoY
Kwality Wall's (Q2, Standalone)
Revenue grew 44.1% at Rs. 463.6 Cr vs Rs. 321.7 Cr YoY
EBITDA at Rs. 23.6 Cr vs loss of Rs. 56.2 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 5.1% in Q2
Net Loss at Rs. 17.2 Cr vs loss of Rs. 100 Cr YoY
Data Patterns (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue declined 56.7% at Rs. 133 Cr vs Rs. 307 Cr YoY
EBITDA declined 54.2% at Rs. 31.4 Cr vs Rs. 68.5 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 23.5% vs 22.3% YoY
Net Profit declined 55.6% at Rs. 21.8 Cr vs Rs. 49.2 Cr YoY
Hoec (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue declined 53.2% at Rs. 152 Cr vs Rs. 325 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 91.4% at Rs. 58 Cr vs Rs. 30.3 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 38.2% vs 9.3% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 18.9 Cr vs Rs. 2.8 Cr YoY
Bluspring Enterprises (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 48.3% at Rs. 1,272 Cr vs Rs. 857 Cr YoY
EBITDA at Rs. 53.7 Cr vs Rs. 17.1 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 4.2% vs 2% YoY
Net Profit at Rs. 13.9 Cr vs Rs. 5.2 Cr YoY
INGERSOLL-RAND (India) (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 23.5% at Rs. 397.5 Cr vs Rs. 321.9 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 11.2% at Rs. 84.4 Cr vs Rs. 75.8 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 21.2% vs 23.6% YoY
Net Profit grew 9.1% at Rs. 65.9 Cr vs Rs. 60.4 Cr YoY
To pay interim dividend of Rs. 20/share
Rain Industries (Q2, Consolidated)
Revenue grew 22.6% at Rs. 5,486 Cr vs Rs. 4,476 Cr YoY
EBITDA grew 34.4% at Rs. 843 Cr vs Rs. 627 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin at 15.4% vs 14% YoY
Net Profit grew 99% at Rs. 211 Cr vs Rs. 106 Cr YoY
Divi's Lab Q2 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 35% At Rs 3,676 Cr Vs Rs 2,715 Cr
EBITDA up 76% At Rs 1,566 Cr Vs Rs 888 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 42.6% Vs 32.7%
Net Profit [GU] 64% At Rs 1,127 Cr Vs Rs 689 Cr
DCM Shriram Q2 (consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 7% At Rs 311 Cr Vs Rs 335 Cr
EBITDA up 90% At `24.7 Cr Vs `13 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 7.9% Vs 3.9%
Net Profit At `13 Cr Vs `3.5 Cr
Tata Steel Q2 (Consolidated QoQ)
Revenue up 8% At Rs 65,436 Cr Vs Rs 60,794 Cr
EBITDA up 14% At Rs 10,533 Cr Vs Rs 9,264
EBITDA Margin At 16.1% Vs 15.2%
Net Profit up 58% At Rs 3,666 Cr Vs Rs 2,318 Cr
Goldiam International Q2 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 44% At Rs 2,917 Cr Vs Rs 2,019 Cr
EBITDA up 55.3% At Rs 736 Cr Vs Rs 474 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 25.2% Vs 23.5%
Net Profit up 58% At Rs 494 Cr Vs Rs 314 Cr
HBL Engg Q2 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue down 29% At Rs 872 Cr Vs Rs 1,223 Cr
EBITDA down 58% At Rs 230 Cr Vs Rs 544 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 26.4% Vs 44.5%
Net Profit down 50% At Rs 193 Cr Vs Rs 387 Cr
Finolex Cables Q2 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 65% At Rs 2,269.3 Cr Vs Rs 1,375.8 Cr
EBITDA At Rs 311.1 Cr Vs Rs 145 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 13.7% Vs 10.5%
Net Profit up 68% At Rs 273 Cr Vs Rs 162 Cr
Surya Roshni Q2 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 33% At Rs 2,448 Cr Vs Rs 1,845 Cr
EBITDA up 1% At Rs 143 Cr Vs Rs 141 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 5.8% Vs 7.6%
Net Profit up 3% At Rs 77 Cr Vs Rs 74 Cr
Suprajit Engineering Q2 (Cons YoY)
Revenue up 21% At Rs 1,135 Cr Vs Rs 941 Cr
EBITDA up 39% At Rs 138.5 Cr Vs Rs 100 Cr
EBITDA Margin At 12.2% Vs 10.6%
Net Profit up 5% At Rs 53.4 Cr Vs Rs 50.9 Cr
Tata Chemicals Q2 (Cons YoY)
Revenue up 8% At Rs 4,177 Cr Vs Rs 3,877 Cr
EBITDA down 29% At Rs 381 Cr Vs Rs 537 Cr YoY
EBITDA Margin At 9.1% Vs 13.9% YoY
Net Loss At Rs 122 Cr Vs Profit Of Rs 77 Cr YoY
Stocks to watch
Religare Enterprises
Arm Religare Finvest Restarts Lending Business
BEL
Gets Order Worth Rs 909 Cr
Cohance Lifesciences
US FDA Classifies Pashamylaram Unit As VAI
US FDA Issues Establishment Inspection Report For Pashamylaram Unit
Amber Ent
Arm IL JIN Electronics Files DRHP With SEBI For IPO
Aims To Raise Rs 2,500 Cr Via IPO
Waaree Energies
Bags Domestic Order From A Leading Power Producer
Bags EPC Order For Supply Of 285 MWp Solar Power
BHEL
Gets Order Worth Rs 600-900 Cr From Power Grid
Gets Order For Building 2 Synchronous Condenser At Barmer-II HVDC Unit
Tata Motors
Increases Stake In Iveco Group NV To 96.3%
Additional 1.83 Cr Shares Tendered During Reopening Of Offer
AstraZeneca Pharma India
To launch Datverzo in India in November 2026.
Datverzo had received Import and Market Permission (CT-20) from DCGI in December 2025.
Datverzo is the brand name for Datopotamab Deruxtecan.
Approved for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer
Power Mech
Gets International Order Worth $52.19 Mn
Gets Order For Steam Generators, Turbines, Others In Middle East
Tata Steel
Raises Stake In Arm CPDPL To 57.5% From 51%
Meesho
completed the first and second tranche of the acquisition of 92.74% of the share capital of Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. (“Kirana Club”) and Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited
Seamec
Receives letter of award from Larsen and Toubro for PRP-X Project of ONGC. The lumpsum contract value is USD 26.14 million
Business Updates
Shyam Metalics
Aluminium foil sales grew 22% at 1,673 MT YoY
Stainless steel sales grew 20.4% at 7,671 MT YoY
Fino Payments Bank
Disbursals at Rs. 301 Cr vs Rs. 72 Cr YoY
Total average deposits grew 9% at Rs. 2,886 Cr YoY
Accounts opened declined 19% at 2.3 lakh YoY
Stocks In News
JTL Industries
Completed hot trial of the Pickling Line and commencement of the cold trials of the GP Line
at its Mangaon, Maharashtra facility
Neogen Chemicals
Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) revokes earlier closure direction
Revocation order received on November 7, 2026
Order related to Dahej SEZ fire incident of March 5, 2025
Fire had impacted MPP-3 facility, warehouse and tank farms
Deccan Gold Mines
Subsidiary signs gold refining and sales agreement with Kyrgyzaltyn
Agreement covers gold doré from Altyn Tor Gold Project
First consignment of 1.2 kg gold doré bar dispatched
Tega Industries Q2FY27 (Consolidated YoY)
Revenue up 10.5x at Rs 4254 cr vs Rs 405 cr
Ebitda up 7x at Rs 489 cr vs Rs 69 cr
Ebitda margin at 12% vs 17%
Net loss at Rs 59 cr vs Profit of Rs 45 cr
Alert: Q2 FY27 was the first full quarter of Molycop consolidation hence drastic change in nos
Post Mahurat trading
Adani Enterprises
AdaniConneX completes acquisition of 100% stake in VMDCPL
Alert: VMDCPL: Vizag Mega Data Center Park
Acquisition completed as per Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) terms
VMDCPL now becomes a joint venture of the company
Deal was earlier announced on November 6, 2026
Acquisition executed with Adani Infra (India) as seller
M&M
Approves raising up to Rs. 1,500 Cr via rights issue
Rs. 855 Cr committed towards SML rights entitlement
May invest additional Rs. 595 Cr in SML issue
Dabur
SEBI issues administrative warning letter to company
Warning alleges delay in disclosure of warning letter received from US FDA
Company expects no impact on financial operations
Thyrocare Technologies
Preet Kaur resigns as Chief Scientific Officer
Shreeji Shipping Global
Board to meet on November 14 to consider stock split
Tilaknagar Industries
DRI seizes goods worth Rs. 30.14 Cr in customs probe
DRI is Directorate of Revenue Intelligence
DRI issues seizure memo for imported goods
Oil India
Worker dies, six injured in fire at OIL's Tengakhat facility in Assam
Deploys 11 fire tenders to douse blaze
Inquiry committee constituted to investigate incident
Voltas
Noel Tata retires as Chair from November 11
Appoints Sunil Alaric D'Souza as Chair from November 12
Mukundan Menon to complete tenure as MD on May 24, 2027
Aarti Drugs
US FDA issues three observations in Form 483 to Baddi unit
US FDA inspected arm's Baddi unit from November 2-6
KRBL
Delhi High Court issues notice in award-enforcement case
Court seeks assets affidavit from company
Company asked to disclose bank-account details
Company to file reply in Delhi High Court matter
Stay plea filed against execution proceedings
Delhi High Court lists matter for February 12, 2027
JSW Energy
Adds 1,784 MW generation capacity since April
Total installed capacity stands at 15,237 MW
Targets 30 GW generation capacity by 2030
Targets 40 GWh energy storage by 2030
Marico
Acquires further 20% stake in Cosmix Wellness for Rs. 114 Cr
Stake in Cosmix Wellness increases to 80%
To acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for Rs. 35 Cr
Sagar Cements
Gets observation letters with no adverse observations from BSE
Gets no-objection from NSE for scheme of amalgamation of Andhra Cements with company
Zaggle Prepaid
Appoints Samar Vijay Pupala as CFO
Venkatesh Ramachandran resigns as Group CFO
Venkatesh Ramachandran promoted as Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer
Birlasoft
Angan Guha resigns as CEO and MD from December 7
Appoints Madhavan Hariharan as CEO and MD from December 8
Zee Entertainment
Board to meet on November 12 to consider share buyback
To consider interim dividend payout
Raymond
Exchanges grant in-principle approval for preferential issue of 33 lakh convertible warrants
Share India
Approves merger of Ace Alpha Tech with company
Ge Shipping
Takes delivery of 2015-built secondhand Very Large Gas Carrier, Jag Vikrant
Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Therapeutics presents Phase 2b data for saroglitazar at AASLD 2026
Study shows greater resolution of steatohepatitis without worsening of fibrosis versus placebo in adults with MASH and fibrosis
Wipro
Appoints Angan Guha as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit from December 8
One Point One Solutions
Promoter acquires 3.7 lakh shares through open-market purchase
Annu Projects
Signs MoU with Geie Solar Products
MoU covers supply of materials for 8,000 rooftop solar systems
Aster Dm Quality
Converts Rs. 102.5 Cr loan into subsidiary equity
Arm Sri Sainatha to issue 10.25 Cr shares to company
Exits O&M agreement with DMERF
Medical-services pact with DMERF terminated
Equitas Small Finance Bank
Gets RBI approval to appoint Balaji Nuthalapadi as interim MD and CEO
MD and CEO P N Vasudevan to be relieved from bank at earliest
Skyways Air
Renews global annual pact with Qatar Airways Group
Renewed agreement effective from January 1, 2026
Prestige Estates
To buy 100% stake in Allure Developers for Rs. 524 Cr
SML Mahindra
Board to meet on November 13 to consider rights issue
Asian Paints
Leo Puri to assume office as Chairman from January 23
Puri to take charge after completion of R Seshasayee's term as Chairman
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