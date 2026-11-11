IPL 2027: Hardik Pandya Set To Join Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh Heads To Mumbai Indians In Major Trade

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya will move to Punjab Kings (PBKS), while Arshdeep Singh, India's leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals, will join the five-time champions ahead of IPL 2027. Pandya will join PBKS at a fee of Rs 18 crore, up from his existing fee of Rs 16.35 crore, while Arshdeep will join MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore, the IPL said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mumbai Indians bid goodbye to the all-rounder with a message: "Thank you, Hardik, for representing the Blue and Gold with passion and pride. We wish you the best for the journey ahead." [sic]

In another video, the franchise also shared a video with the caption, "Through the highs, the lows, and everything in between, thank you for being a part of the Mumbai Indians story, Hardik."

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The proposed trade would end Hardik Pandya's second stint with Mumbai Indians, where he won four IPL titles. Pandya joined Mumbai in 2015 and contributed in their title-winning campaigns in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

After seven seasons with Mumbai, Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of IPL 2022 and made an immediate impact as captain, leading the franchise to the title in its debut season. GT also reached the final in 2023 before Pandya returned to MI in 2024 and took over the captaincy. Across 162 IPL matches, he has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and claimed 82 wickets, underlining his value as a proven match-winner, the IPL said in a statement.

Arshdeep, meanwhile, moves to MI after eight seasons with PBKS, the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2019 and established himself as one of the competition's leading left-arm fast bowlers. With 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches, he is PBKS' all-time leading wicket-taker.

Arshdeep's ability to make early breakthroughs with the new ball and deliver under pressure in the death overs has made him a key component of Punjab's bowling attack. He claimed 21 wickets in IPL 2025 and followed that with 14 wickets in the 2026 season. His left-arm pace and ability to deliver across different phases of an innings will add considerable depth to MI's bowling attack.

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