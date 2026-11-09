Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh Trade: Abhinav Mukund Questions PBKS' Move, Raises Shreyas Factor

The proposed Hardik Pandya-Arshdeep Singh trade between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) is nearing completion, but the potential move has raised questions about team balance and leadership at the Punjab based franchise.

Under the reported deal, Hardik is set to move from Mumbai Indians to Punjab Kings, while left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is expected to join MI.

The trade, if completed, would also mean Hardik playing under Shreyas Iyer, who has led Punjab Kings in recent seasons, and is expected to lead for further more seasons.

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Meanwhile, former India batter Abhinav Mukund has questioned how the arrangement would work, particularly given Shreyas' position as captain and the role Hardik could have in the team.

Speaking on JioStar's Game Plan, Mukund questioned Punjab Kings' decision to part ways with Arshdeep, pointing out that the franchise had invested heavily in building its core around players such as Arshdeep, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal during the previous mega auction.

"It is very interesting because when you look back at the mega auction, they chose to spend a bulk of their money on three big players like Arshdeep, Shreyas and (Yuzvendra) Chahal. So, if you don't have faith in that core and want a better core to be retained, that's where the all-rounder question comes in," Mukund said on JioStar's 'Game Plan'.

"So, there is that team dynamics question as well. Once again, is he okay with it? Has Shreyas had conversations about it? These are all things done behind closed doors," Mukund questioned.

Mukund also raised questions about Hardik's role if he joins Punjab Kings.

He added that Hardik would have to play under Shreyas Iyer, raising questions about the team's internal dynamics and whether the two players had discussed the arrangement.

"It's a great deal for Mumbai, but it's also a questionable deal for Punjab Kings because if Hardik comes to Punjab, does he play as just an all-rounder? Because I would think that he would play under Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik Pandya's Role At Punjab Kings

Hardik's possible move to Punjab Kings could bring a change in his leadership responsibilities. The all-rounder has captained Mumbai Indians over the last three IPL seasons, having taken over the role from Rohit Sharma, ahead of the 2024 edition.

However, Shreyas Iyer has established himself as Punjab Kings' captain. He guided the franchise to the IPL 2025 final, although the team missed out on a playoff spot in the following season.

Recent reports have suggested that Hardik is comfortable playing under Shreyas at Punjab Kings. If the trade goes through, Hardik is expected to join the franchise as a player rather than take over the captaincy.

Why Is The Hardik-Arshdeep Trade A Big Deal?

The proposed swap could have a significant impact on both teams ahead of the IPL 2027 season.

For Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep's arrival could strengthen their pace attack alongside Jasprit Bumrah, particularly with the left-arm pacer's ability to bowl in the powerplay and at the death.

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For Punjab Kings, Hardik would bring an experienced all-rounder into the squad, offering another option with both bat and ball.

However, Mukund believes Punjab will have to consider how the move affects its existing team combination and the players who have been part of its core.

The trade is among the major talking points ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline, with official confirmation of the proposed exchange still awaited.

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