Nvidia Scandal Fits A Pattern: What The Long History Of 'Chinese Spy Plots' Show

The allegations of a possible Chinese intelligence operation involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have brought renewed attention to a long-running concern in Washington: Beijing's efforts to acquire sensitive technology, gather intelligence and influence American decision-making.

While Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that national security information or company secrets were compromised, the episode has raised questions about the methods China may use to gain an advantage in the intensifying technology rivalry with the United States.

A closer look at the history of Chinese espionage cases suggests that the alleged Nvidia episode, if substantiated, would fit into a broader pattern of intelligence-gathering and influence operations documented by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

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In its Survey of Chinese Espionage in the United States Since 2000, CSIS documented 224 publicly reported incidents involving Chinese espionage targeting the US.

The research covers military, political and commercial espionage, alongside covert attempts to influence American politics. It also highlights how China's intelligence priorities have evolved over the years, moving beyond the acquisition of commercial technology towards broader strategic objectives.

According to CSIS, 69% of the documented incidents were reported after Xi Jinping assumed leadership of China in 2012-13.

The think tank found that 49% of the cases directly involved Chinese military or government employees, while 41% involved private Chinese citizens. The remaining 10% involved non-Chinese individuals, generally Americans recruited by Chinese officials.

Cyber espionage accounted for 46% of the incidents where the method could be identified. Meanwhile, 54% of the cases involved attempts to acquire commercial technologies, while 29% targeted military technology and 17% sought information about US civilian agencies or politicians.

CSIS also identifies traditional agent-recruitment methods, including the use of sex and money, as part of China's espionage toolkit.

The research notes that intelligence operations are not limited to cyberattacks or the theft of classified documents. Recruitment and personal relationships can also be used to gain access to individuals with sensitive information or influence.

It also points to unconventional approaches, such as purchasing property close to military or research facilities, as part of the methods used to gather intelligence.

However, CSIS does not establish a direct connection between these historical recruitment methods and the allegations involving Huang. The Nvidia episode remains a separate matter, with the allegations requiring independent verification.

The CSIS database includes several high-profile cases involving American defence, technology and research institutions.

In 2003, Chinese hackers reportedly extracted national security information from the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, including nuclear weapons testing and design data and information about stealth aircraft.

In 2005, an operation known as Titan Rain targeted US defence networks and contractors. The same year, American citizen Noshir Gowadia was involved in providing China with technical assistance for a cruise missile exhaust system.

The list also includes the theft of aerospace technology from Boeing, semiconductor-related trade secrets, and cyber intrusions targeting NASA, the Pentagon and US government networks.

CSIS noted that the number of publicly reported incidents declined sharply after a 2015 agreement between then US President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping to restrict commercial cyber espionage. However, the decline was reversed within a year.

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The think tank cautions that its database is based on publicly available information and is likely incomplete, meaning the actual scale of Chinese espionage could be considerably larger.

The broader lesson from the research is that intelligence gathering can extend well beyond stealing trade secrets. It can involve political access, commercial relationships, personal influence and the acquisition of information that could shape strategic decisions.

That distinction is particularly relevant in the Nvidia case, where concerns have centred not only on the possible exposure of sensitive information but also on whether personal relationships could have influenced business decisions involving a strategically important technology.

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