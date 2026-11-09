Jensen Huang Cheating Scandal: 7 Famous Personalities Who Confessed To Infidelity

Remember the Coldplay concert where a couple were spotted on the kiss cam in an intimate moment? Within a second the woman hid her face and moved behind her partner? Well, that was just a one-of incident where infidelity by a top CXO was caught on camera, but it's aftermath was serious. The man in the video was Andy Byron then CEO of Astronomer, a New York-based data software and orchestration company. The woman was Kristin Cabot chief people officer at the same organisation. Byron resigned from the company in July, 2025 following the viral kiss-cam scandal and confessed to being in an extramarital affair.

Now, in a latest revelation, Nvidia CEO billionaire Jensen Huang has admitted to an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed. Alice is alleged to be a Chinese spy. Take a look at seven personalities who have cheated on their partners and have confessed to infidelity.

1. Jensen Huang

Nvidia CEO: Jensen Huang publicly admitted in November 2026 that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang. In a message to Nvidia employees, Huang apologised to his wife, children and colleagues, said there was “no excuse” for his actions and accepted full responsibility. His admission came as Nvidia's board opened an independent investigation into reports concerning his relationship with a woman suspected by US officials of links to Chinese intelligence.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang Fake Kiss Cam Clip Surfaces Amid Alleged Chinese Spy Allegations

Photo Credit: NDTV

2. Andy Byron

Former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron became the centre of a viral controversy in July 2025 after he was filmed embracing the company's then chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, at a Coldplay concert. The footage triggered widespread speculation that the two were having an affair, and both subsequently left the company. However, Byron did not publicly confess to cheating, and a widely circulated apology attributed to him was confirmed by Astronomer to be fake. Later reporting also cited a source close to Cabot disputing that the pair were having an affair.

Wikimedia Commons

3. Bill Clinton

Former US President Bill Clinton initially denied having a sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky but acknowledged it publicly in August 1998 after giving testimony in the investigation surrounding the scandal. Clinton, who was married to Hillary Clinton, described the relationship as improper and said he had misled people about it. The episode became one of the defining scandals of his presidency and contributed to his impeachment by the House of Representatives.

ALSO READ | Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Row: More Photos Surface Amid Chinese Spy Allegations

Wikimedia Commons

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted that he had an affair with the family's longtime housekeeper Mildred Baena while married to Maria Shriver and that he had fathered a son with Baena. The truth became public in 2011 following the couple's separation. Schwarzenegger later called the affair one of the worst mistakes of his life, saying he had caused enormous pain to Shriver and their children.

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

5. Tiger Woods

Golf legend Tiger Woods publicly acknowledged his infidelity in 2009 after revelations about his private life emerged following a car accident outside his Florida home. Woods apologised to his then-wife Elin Nordegren and their children, saying his actions had caused deep hurt and disappointment. He temporarily stepped away from professional golf to focus on his family, while Woods and Nordegren eventually divorced in 2010.

Photo Credit: YouTube

6. David Letterman

Television host David Letterman stunned viewers in October 2009 when he revealed on The Late Show that he had engaged in sexual relationships with women who worked for him. Letterman disclosed the relationships while explaining that he had been targeted in an alleged $2 million extortion attempt. He had married longtime partner Regina Lasko earlier that year and later publicly apologised to her for the embarrassment and pain caused by the scandal.

Wikimedia Commons

7. Hugh Grant

Although not married, Grant faced a major scandal in 1995 after being arrested in Los Angeles with sex worker Divine Brown, while he was in a long-term relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley. Grant publicly accepted responsibility, calling his behaviour wrong and apologising to those he had hurt. Hurley remained with him for several years afterward. However, Grant and Hurley were not married at time..

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.