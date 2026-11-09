Jensen Huang Fake Kiss Cam Clip Surfaces Amid Alleged Chinese Spy Allegations

A 13-second clip that appears to show Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang caught on a Coldplay-style "kiss cam" has gone viral on X.

X user Peter Dedene posted it early on Monday with the caption "POV: You're the NVIDIA CEO and Coldplay's kiss cam finds you".

The clip shows Huang in glasses embracing a woman, allegedly Alice Huang on a circular stadium screen.

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Why Kiss Cam Jokes Are Everywhere

The joke borrows from a real incident. In July 2025, the kiss cam at Coldplay's Boston concert caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron with the company's HR head, Kristin Cabot.

Byron was placed on leave and Cabot stepped down. The moment became one of the internet's most recycled memes.

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The Real Story Behind The Joke

The clip is circulating against a serious backdrop. On Sunday, Nvidia's board announced an independent investigation after reports that Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort.

The New York Times has reported that US intelligence believes Alice Huang, an executive at Nvidia customer Megaspeed, was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security.

Beijing has dismissed the claims as "groundless speculation".

In a letter to staff, Huang wrote: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did." The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, and Huang remains CEO.

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Genuine Footage Is Separate

Genuine video has also surfaced this week. Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS released photos and footage from a May 2025 dinner in Taipei. They show Huang and Alice Huang posing together, and she reportedly kisses him on the cheek.

Nvidia had earlier described his dealings with her as ordinary customer interactions.

The Context

Nvidia's chips power much of the infrastructure used to train and run artificial intelligence models. Its advanced processors are also subject to US export restrictions intended to limit China's access to leading semiconductor technology.

The Times reported last month that US intelligence agencies had identified a close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer whom they concluded was passing information to Beijing. The two are not related, the newspaper said.

Alice Huang previously worked as a television reporter in China before becoming a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's largest customers in Southeast Asia.

The company bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over two years, according to the Times.

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