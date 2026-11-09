Mumbai Traffic Police Crack Down On Delivery Riders; 1,400 Challans Issued For Violations

Mumbai Traffic Police have issued more than 1,400 challans, registered 11 FIRs and seized 17 two-wheelers during a week-long special drive against delivery riders violating traffic rules across the city. The crackdown, conducted between October 28 and November 4, followed repeated complaints from citizens about riders endangering pedestrians and other road users.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the special drive targeted delivery riders allegedly indulging in dangerous practices such as riding on footpaths, driving on the wrong side and negligent driving.

The report noted that the drive was aimed at curbing violations that put pedestrians and motorists at risk, particularly as delivery riders increasingly use footpaths and wrong-side lanes as shortcuts to save time.

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The crackdown comes amid growing concerns over the pressure faced by delivery riders to meet tight delivery deadlines. Citizens have repeatedly complained about riders speeding through crowded streets, mounting footpaths and disregarding traffic signals to complete orders.

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The report flagged intense competition among online delivery platforms and the pressure of the much-publicised '10-minute delivery' model as factors contributing to unsafe driving practices. With riders racing against the clock to meet delivery deadlines, road safety often takes a back seat.

It further said that Mumbai Police had urged online delivery platforms during earlier meetings to take responsibility for ensuring that their delivery personnel followed traffic rules.

Among the measures suggested were sharing details of blacklisted riders across platforms to prevent them from switching companies after being penalised and withdrawing incentives from those found violating traffic regulations.

The report also highlighted the wider enforcement drive undertaken by Mumbai Traffic Police to improve road discipline. Between January and October, traffic police issued more than 6.2 lakh challans for riding without helmets and over 35,000 challans for triple riding. They also collected fines amounting to Rs 3 crore.

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