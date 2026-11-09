Thane Fire News: Rocket-Style Fireworks Banned After Fire Incidents; Here's What District Collector Said

Authorities in Thane have banned rocket-style fireworks after a fire broke out in a high-rise in the Raheja Gardens complex on Diwali night, District Collector Shrikrushna Panchal said.

He added that 50 people were rescued from the building.

Speaking to reporters, Panchal said the administration acted because of fire incidents linked to rockets during the festival. "Furthermore, given that some fire-related incidents have occurred due to the use of rockets during Diwali, it has been decided to impose a ban on such rocket-style fireworks, effective from tomorrow," he told ANI.

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He credited the response to coordination between agencies. "Today, an incident occurred in a building within the Raheja Gardens complex… Through excellent coordination between the TMC, TDRF, and other involved agencies, the situation was brought under control," Panchal said.

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was personally present, overseeing the operation and "paying close attention to the rescue efforts".

What Happened At Raheja Gardens

The fire was reported around 8.30 p.m. on Sunday in the 17-storey Carlyle building in the Raheja Garden complex in Wagle Estate, Thane. The blaze reportedly affected the 8th, 9th and 10th floors, and that multiple fire tenders and rescue teams rushed to the spot.

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Shinde said the area was filled with smoke and that people were trapped. No casualties had been officially confirmed, and the cause of the fire had not been ascertained.

Panchal's statement referred to "some fire-related incidents" during Diwali and did not name a cause for the Raheja Gardens blaze.

Second Fire In Navi Mumbai

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at the Turbhe Shopping Centre in Sector 21, Navi Mumbai, on the same night. Its cause is also yet to be determined.

Fire incidents were reported from several parts of the country over Diwali, including cases linked to firecrackers.

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