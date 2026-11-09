Fire Incidents Rock Mumbai, Thane On Diwali Night; Dozens Rescued From Raheja Gardens, Vidyavihar's Skyline Epitome

Multiple massive fires were reported across Mumbai and Thane on Diwali night as blazes engulfed homes, shops and hutments, leaving residents trapped in smoke and prompting rescue operations. Four sustained minor injuries in Thane's Kasarvadavali, according to officials. Separate blazes were reported in Vidyavihar, Dongri, Dadar and Thane's Raheja Gardens, prompting firefighting and rescue operations.

A fire broke out in two connected seventh-floor flats at the ground-plus-seven-storey Skyline Epitome building in Vidyavihar West around 4.50 pm on Wednesday. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued three women and two men from an opposite flat after smoke and intense heat prevented them from leaving through the passage.

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The affected flats covered about 3,000 sq ft. The flames damaged electrical wiring, installations, furniture, doors, windows, household articles and split air-conditioning units. The blaze was extinguished around 7 pm. Its origin remained under investigation

Fire At Raheja Gardens, Thane

A fire broke out at a 17-storey residential building in Thane city on Sunday evening around 8.30 pm at the Carlyle building located in the Raheja Garden complex in the city's Wagle Estate area. No injuries have been reported so far, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell.

“All-out efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing, and rescue operations are actively underway to evacuate anyone stranded inside,” said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Two fire tenders, two Branto sky-lift fire engines, water tankers and ambulances have been mobilised, he said. "We are trying to ensure that all occupants are safely evacuated," he said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said responders rescued 50 people, moving residents to the terrace and refuge areas. Drones helped identify the fire's location and stranded occupants. He reported zero casualties. The cause was not immediately clear.

Dongri Fire

A major fire broke out in Mumbai's Dongri area late Sunday night, engulfing several shops and hutments. The fire broke out at Haji Kasam Chawl, near Datta Mandir, on Dr Maheshwari Road, and spread across a large area. While residents also reported hearing loud "explosion-like" sounds, it could not be independently confirmed.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) declared it a Level-I fire call at 10.11 pm, deploying a large number of its personnel along with those from the police, BEST, ward and 108 ambulance service for dousing operations.

Dadar West Fire

In another incident, a fire broke out at Kamgar Stadium in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Nagar in Dadar West at around 10.15 am on Sunday. The blaze, involving wooden and bamboo materials, was extinguished by the fire brigade at 10.32 am. No injuries were reported.

Kasarvadavali, Thane Fire

Four persons sustained minor injuries and two others were rescued after a fire broke out on the 7th floor corridor of a residential building in Thane West on Sunday. The incident took place at Aravali Hills Society in Kasarvadavali some twenty minutes after midnight.

The fire broke out in the seventh-floor corridor of the building's A wing, and swift action by firefighting teams and disaster management personnel ensured the blaze was completely doused by 1:10 am. said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

"Mahesh Dhas (46), Reena Dhas (46), Vedant Dhas (18), living in flat 704, and Rajendra Joshi (67), resident of flat 504 suffered minor injuries. Residents Shahid Anand (32) and Swamini Paradkar (35), who were trapped inside flat 701, were rescued," Tadvi said. The fire caused significant damage to the main doors, electric wiring, and the elevator, affecting flats numbered 701 to 704, he added.

The operation was coordinated with two fire vehicles, one rescue vehicle, a utility vehicle, an ambulance from the TMC health department, and personnel from the Kasarvadavli police station.

(with inputs from PTI)

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