Karnataka Overhauls 1st PUC Exam: Will Introduce Common State-Level Question Papers From 2027

Karnataka is set to overhaul the First Pre-University Course examination system from 2027, with students across the state writing annual examinations based on common question papers prepared centrally by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board. The change was formalised through a government order issued on November 7, 2026, assigning KSEAB the responsibility of preparing question papers for the 1st PUC annual examinations. School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa made the announcement on Saturday.

Under the revised system, PU colleges across Karnataka will follow a uniform examination timetable instead of operating with separately prepared question papers. KSEAB will prepare the papers at the state level, which will be then transmitted digitally to colleges on the day of each exam.

However, the change does not mean that the 1st PUC annual examination will become a KSEAB-conducted examination. The Department of School Education (Pre-University) will continue to oversee the conduct of the exam, while KSEAB's role will largely be restricted to preparing the common question papers.

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Practical examinations will remain outside the common state-level timetable and will be scheduled at the district level. The evaluation process will remain decentralised, with colleges continuing to assess their students' answer scripts.

Results will not be released immediately after college-level evaluation. They will first have to be scrutinised and approved by the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education in the respective district before being declared.

Until now, 1st PUC question papers were prepared at the college level, which could lead to variations in difficulty, syllabus coverage and examination standards between institutions. The common-paper model is intended to introduce uniformity for students studying in government aided and private PU colleges across the state.

Bangarappa said that the government expects the new system to give the education department a clear picture of students' academic performance from the first year of the PU course. By identifying learning gaps earlier, the department was able to strengthen students' preparation for exams before they move to the 2nd PUC year.

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The minister also indicated that monitoring academic standards from the 1st PUC stage could help improve the pass percentage in the 2nd PUC exams.

The common question paper system will take effect with the 2027 1st PUC annual examinations and would keep the examination administration and answer-sheet evaluation at the local level.

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