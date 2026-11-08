Common Law Admission Exam 2027 Mock Tests Scheduled For November 10, 20

Mock Test for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2027 have been announced by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which will give registered candidates two opportunities to assess their preparation before the Common Law Admission Test is held next month. The first online mock test will be held on November 10, while the second is scheduled for November 20. Both undergraduate and postgraduate applicants who have registered for CLAT 2027 will be able to take part in the practice tests.

The mock tests would help candidates become familiar with the examination format, help in managing their time and evaluate their readiness ahead of the entrance test. Participation is voluntary, and the Consortium has clarified that the sample papers should primarily be treated as practice material rather than as a prediction of the exact difficulty level or structure of the final examination.

Each mock test will have a duration of two hours and will consist of 120 questions carrying a total of 120 marks. Candidates will receive one mark for every correct response, while 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Unanswered questions will not attract any penalty.

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Candidates have been advised to attempt the practice paper in a single sitting to recreate examination conditions as closely as possible. They will, however, be allowed to move between sections and questions during the test. A stable internet connection is recommended to prevent interruptions while attempting the online mock examination.

After completing and submitting a mock test, candidates will be able to review their scores and assess their performance. The practice tests can also be attempted multiple times, allowing students to revisit questions and work on areas where they need improvement.

The Consortium has also cautioned candidates against assuming that the subject distribution, difficulty level or question pattern seen in the mock tests will necessarily be replicated in the actual entrance examination. The practice material is intended to provide familiarity with the test-taking process and passage-based questions.

CLAT 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 6, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Unlike the online mock tests, the main examination will be held offline in pen-and-paper mode. The entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by participating National Law Universities.

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