Train Leaves 2 Hours Early, Family Forced To Fly To Delhi; Here's What The Court Ordered Railways To Do

A family of three was left stranded at a railway station after their train allegedly departed nearly two hours ahead of its scheduled time, without any direct communication about the change in departure timings. The family had to book flight tickets to reach Delhi. Taking note of the inconvenience and additional expenses, the Ferozepur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed the railway authorities and IRCTC to pay a combined compensation of Rs 15,620, The Indian Express reported.

According to the complaint, the passenger had booked three tickets for himself, his wife and their daughter to travel from Madgaon in Goa to Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi on June 10, 2024. The total fare for the tickets was Rs 10,620.

The family said they reached the railway station well before the departure time printed on their tickets. However, they were left surprised to find that the train had already left, having departed nearly two hours earlier following a change in the timetable.

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The passengers alleged that they had not received any direct intimation about the revised departure time. As a result, they missed their train and had little choice but to arrange an alternative way to reach Delhi. The family subsequently booked flight tickets, adding to their travel expenses and leaving them to deal with the inconvenience of an unexpected change in their plans.

What Did the Railways and IRCTC Say?

Clarifying on the situation, the railway authorities stated that the train operated under separate monsoon and non-monsoon timetables. They argued that the revised schedule had been displayed at railway stations, announced through public address modes and published on the Konkan Railway website.

Meanwhile, IRCTC maintained that its responsibility was limited to online ticket bookings and that train operations and timetable changes were beyond its control.

What Did the Consumer Commission Rule?

The commission observed, reported Indian Express, "Passengers have the right to timely and quality services and they should not be subject to the whims and fancies of the administration."

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Directing Northern Railway, Konkan Railway and IRCTC to compensate the complainant, the commission ordered a refund of Rs 10,620 towards the ticket fare and an additional Rs 5,000 for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

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