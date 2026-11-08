NSE, BSE To Hold Special Muhurat Trading Session On Diwali; Investors To Get One-hour Window

Despite being a Sunday, stock exchanges will hold a special Diwali Muhurat trading session on November 8, from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.



A 15-minute pre-opening session will be held from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm.



'Muhurat' refers to an auspicious time, and trading during this period is traditionally believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

For many investors, the session is more about observing a long-standing tradition than making immediate profits, with even a small investment or modest gain considered auspicious.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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