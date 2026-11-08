Ramayana: Part 1 Clips Leak Online; Makers Warn Of Legal Action

After its much-anticipated theatrical release, Ramayana: Part 1 is facing a piracy challenge. The film's makers have issued a legal warning after unauthorised clips began appearing online, urging audiences not to record scenes during screenings or share them.

Makers Warn Against Piracy

In a notice shared on the film's Instagram handle on Saturday, the team said it had come to their attention that footage was being recorded inside cinemas and circulated on social media and messaging platforms.

They asked people to stop sharing the clips and urged those who had already uploaded clips to remove them immediately.

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The notice stated, “Doing so is copyright infringement, a criminal offence punishable with imprisonment and fine under the Copyright Act, 1957, the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the BNS, 2023 and the IT Act, 2000, and a contempt of court.”

The makers added that anyone found recording or sharing the footage would be reported to the authorities and the platforms hosting the content. They warned that offenders could face “criminal, civil and contempt proceedings without further notice.”

Bombay High Court Steps In

The warning follows an interim order from the Bombay High Court, which granted protection to the film against piracy before its release. According to Bar and Bench, the court stopped unidentified individuals and digital platforms from recording, uploading, streaming or sharing the movie without permission.

The order was passed by Justice Madhav Jamdar in a copyright case filed by Godpower Media Private Limited. The company holds the film's copyright and distribution rights in India and overseas.

The production company had asked for protection covering the film's script, characters, footage, lyrics and recordings. It also told the court that clips from the trailers had been secretly recorded and shared online, despite confidentiality agreements for private preview screenings.

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The court directed internet service providers and social media platforms to remove or block pirated content after receiving complaints. Lawyers representing Google and other platforms reportedly agreed to act on such complaints.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Yash appears as Ravana.

The film also features Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the second part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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