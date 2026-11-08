Delhi Pollution Alarm: AQI Hits 450, Schools Go Hybrid Up To Class 5. What Else Changes?

Smog hung over India Gate on Diwali morning. In Jahangirpuri, the Air Quality Index had hit 450. By 8 am on Sunday, Delhi's overall AQI was 383, in the ‘very poor' range, while 24 of the 54 stations reporting data were already above 400, the threshold for ‘severe' air pollution.

RK Puram was close behind Jahangirpuri at 448, with Punjabi Bagh at 446. Bawana and IIT Delhi were also in the severe category. At ITO, the reading was 396.

The Commission for Air Quality Management brought in Stage III curbs across Delhi-NCR on Friday, anticipating worse air over Diwali. Light winds leave pollution hanging over the city for longer. Firecracker smoke adds to what is already in the air.

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Curbs On Vehicles And Construction

Delhi and designated NCR districts have restricted BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers. Older diesel goods vehicles also face curbs, with exemptions for essential goods and services. Dust-heavy work such as excavation and demolition has been suspended. Projects that qualify for exemptions still have to follow dust-control rules.

Schools in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar must offer both in-person and online classes up to Class 5 wherever online teaching is feasible. A separate order caps in-person attendance at 50% in state government and private offices in Delhi and five NCR districts through November 20, with exceptions for essential services and industrial establishments where remote work is infeasible.

Health authorities advise skipping strenuous outdoor exercise on high-pollution days. Children, older adults and people with heart or lung conditions should spend less time outside. If you have to go out, a well-fitting N95 can reduce exposure to fine particles. Seek medical help promptly if you develop breathlessness or chest discomfort.

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