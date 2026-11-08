Stock Market Today On Samvat 2083: All You Need To Know Going Into Muhurat Trading Session

Indian stock markets will open for a special trading session on Sunday, Nov. 8, to mark the beginning of Samvat 2083. The BSE and NSE will remain open for the Muhurat session, with continuous trading in the equity cash market scheduled from 2:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The session comes after a mixed close on Wall Street on Friday, as a rebound in semiconductor stocks lifted the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500, while the Dow Jones declined.

The Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak to seven sessions on Friday, with the benchmarks gaining more than 2% each. The Sensex jumped 1,718.01 points, or 2.17%, to 81,028.02, while the Nifty 50 rose 493.75 points, or 2.01%, to 25,030.35.

Both indices recorded their strongest weekly gains since February 2021. The Nifty advanced 8.6% and the Sensex gained 8.8% over the week, supported by foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices.

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Muhurat Trading 2026: Market Timings

The exchanges will conduct a special trading session on Sunday to mark the start of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2083. Although Indian stock markets are normally closed on Sundays, investors will be able to trade during the designated Muhurat session.

The equity cash market will open for continuous trading at 2:20 p.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. The pre-open session will run from 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

For eligible stocks, continuous trading will end at 3:15 p.m., followed by order entry from 3:20 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and matching until 3:35 p.m.

The corporate bond segment will be open for trading and modification from 2:05 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by confirmation and modification until 3:30 p.m. After-market orders will be accepted until 1:55 p.m., while the trade modification cut-off is 4:15 p.m. Trades will follow the regular T+1 settlement cycle.

US Markets Cues

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.35% on Friday, while an index tracking major semiconductor companies gained 4.2%. The S&P 500 advanced 0.3%, although most of its constituent stocks declined. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the MSCI World Index slipped 0.5%.

The rebound in chipmakers came after a recent sell-off, as investors bought beaten-down stocks despite economic data strengthening expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase in December.

Dollar And Bonds

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.4%. The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1141, the British pound declined 0.7% to $1.3351, and the Japanese yen weakened 0.5% to 158.50 per dollar.

The yield on 10-year US Treasuries rose three basis points to 4.86%. Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.25%, while Britain's increased two basis points to 5.15%.

Commodities And Crypto

West Texas Intermediate crude oil was little changed.

Bitcoin traded at $75,777.68, while Ether stood at $2,226.34, with both cryptocurrencies little changed.

Earnings Reaction To Watch

Divi's Laboratories (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 35% to Rs 3,676 crore versus Rs 2,715 crore.

Ebitda up 76% to Rs 1,566 crore versus Rs 888 crore.

Margin at 42.6% versus 32.7%.

Net profit up 64% to Rs 1,127 crore versus Rs 689 crore.

DCM Shriram (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 7% to Rs 311 crore versus Rs 335 crore.

Ebitda up 90% to Rs 24.7 crore versus Rs 13 crore.

Margin at 7.9% versus 3.9%.

Net profit at Rs 13 crore versus Rs 3.5 crore.

Tata Steel (Q2, Consolidated QoQ)

Revenue up 8% to Rs 65,436 crore versus Rs 60,794 crore.

Ebitda up 14% to Rs 10,533 crore versus Rs 9,264 crore.

Margin at 16.1% versus 15.2%.

Net profit up 58% to Rs 3,666 crore versus Rs 2,318 crore.

Goldiam International (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 44% to Rs 2,917 crore versus Rs 2,019 crore.

Ebitda up 55.3% to Rs 736 crore versus Rs 474 crore.

Margin at 25.2% versus 23.5%.

Net profit up 58% to Rs 494 crore versus Rs 314 crore.

HBL Engineering (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 29% to Rs 872 crore versus Rs 1,223 crore.

Ebitda down 58% to Rs 230 crore versus Rs 544 crore.

Margin at 26.4% versus 44.5%.

Net profit down 50% to Rs 193 crore versus Rs 387 crore.

Finolex Cables (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 65% to Rs 2,269.3 crore versus Rs 1,375.8 crore.

Ebitda up 114.6% to Rs 311.1 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

Margin at 13.7% versus 10.5%.

Net profit up 68% to Rs 273 crore versus Rs 162 crore.

Surya Roshni (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 33% to Rs 2,448 crore versus Rs 1,845 crore.

Ebitda up 1% to Rs 143 crore versus Rs 141 crore.

Margin at 5.8% versus 7.6%.

Net profit up 3% to Rs 77 crore versus Rs 74 crore.

Suprajit Engineering (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21% to Rs 1,135 crore versus Rs 941 crore.

Ebitda up 39% to Rs 138.5 crore versus Rs 100 crore.

Margin at 12.2% versus 10.6%.

Net profit up 5% to Rs 53.4 crore versus Rs 50.9 crore.

Tata Chemicals (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 8% to Rs 4,177 crore versus Rs 3,877 crore.

Ebitda down 29% to Rs 381 crore versus Rs 537 crore.

Margin at 9.1% versus 13.9%.

Net loss at Rs 122 crore versus profit of Rs 77 crore.

Anupam Rasayan (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 10.3% to Rs 806 crore versus Rs 731 crore.

Ebitda up 38.5% to Rs 187 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Margin at 23.2% versus 18.5%.

Net profit up 13.6% to Rs 50 crore versus Rs 44 crore.

KIOCL (Q2, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 25.9% to Rs 180 crore versus Rs 143 crore.

Ebitda loss at Rs 5.3 crore versus loss of Rs 22.6 crore.

Net profit at Rs 5 crore versus loss of Rs 17.2 crore.

Siemens (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 17% to Rs 5,734 crore versus Rs 4,900 crore.

Ebitda up 2.8% to Rs 626 crore versus Rs 609 crore.

Margin at 10.9% versus 12.4%.

Net profit up 3.9% to Rs 504 crore versus Rs 485 crore.

Blue Dart (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 14.5% to Rs 1,774 crore versus Rs 1,549 crore.

Ebitda up 14.2% to Rs 287 crore versus Rs 252 crore.

Margin flat at 16.2%.

Net profit up 28.4% to Rs 104 crore versus Rs 81 crore.

Dynamatic Technologies (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.6% to Rs 453 crore versus Rs 392 crore.

Ebitda up 24.4% to Rs 56.5 crore versus Rs 45.4 crore.

Margin at 12.5% versus 11.6%.

Net profit at Rs 22 crore versus Rs 3.3 crore.

Board declared interim dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Gland Pharma (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.3% to Rs 1,834 crore versus Rs 1,487 crore.

Ebitda up 54.1% to Rs 484 crore versus Rs 314 crore.

Margin at 26.4% versus 21.1%.

Net profit up 58.2% to Rs 291 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

GE Shipping (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 46.9% to Rs 1,824 crore versus Rs 1,242 crore.

Ebitda up 82.7% to Rs 1,091 crore versus Rs 597 crore.

Margin at 59.8% versus 48.1%.

Net profit at Rs 1,269 crore versus Rs 581 crore.

Board declared second interim dividend of Rs 14.40 per share.

Aster DM Quality (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs 2,829 crore versus Rs 1,197 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 664 crore versus Rs 250 crore.

Margin at 23.5% versus 20.9%.

Net profit at Rs 262 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

Voltas (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 15.3% to Rs 2,707 crore versus Rs 2,347 crore.

Ebitda up 82.4% to Rs 128 crore versus Rs 70.4 crore.

Margin at 4.7% versus 3%.

Net profit up 53.4% to Rs 52.6 crore versus Rs 34.3 crore.

Sigma Advanced Systems (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 18.1 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 85.9 crore versus Rs 1 crore.

Margin at 20.6% versus 5.5%.

Net profit at Rs 42.5 crore versus Rs 4.2 crore.

Banco Products (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 21.8% to Rs 1,265 crore versus Rs 1,038 crore.

Ebitda up 75.9% to Rs 263 crore versus Rs 149 crore.

Margin at 20.8% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 19.1% to Rs 165 crore versus Rs 139 crore.

Cohance Lifesciences (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 14.2% to Rs 476.7 crore versus Rs 555.6 crore.

Ebitda down 70.7% to Rs 35.5 crore versus Rs 121 crore.

Margin at 7.4% versus 21.8%.

Net profit down 79.5% to Rs 15.2 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore.

Azad Engineering (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 31.1% to Rs 190.9 crore versus Rs 145.6 crore.

Ebitda up 37.5% to Rs 72.2 crore versus Rs 52.5 crore.

Margin at 37.8% versus 36.1%.

Net profit down 5.8% to Rs 30.8 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore.

Kwality Wall's (Q2, Standalone YoY)

Revenue up 44.1% to Rs 463.6 crore versus Rs 321.7 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 23.6 crore versus loss of Rs 56.2 crore.

Margin at 5.1% in Q2.

Net loss at Rs 17.2 crore versus loss of Rs 100 crore.

Data Patterns (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 56.7% to Rs 133 crore versus Rs 307 crore.

Ebitda down 54.2% to Rs 31.4 crore versus Rs 68.5 crore.

Margin at 23.5% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 55.6% to Rs 21.8 crore versus Rs 49.2 crore.

HOEC (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue down 53.2% to Rs 152 crore versus Rs 325 crore.

Ebitda up 91.4% to Rs 58 crore versus Rs 30.3 crore.

Margin at 38.2% versus 9.3%.

Net profit at Rs 18.9 crore versus Rs 2.8 crore.

Bluspring Enterprises (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 48.3% to Rs 1,272 crore versus Rs 857 crore.

Ebitda at Rs 53.7 crore versus Rs 17.1 crore.

Margin at 4.2% versus 2%.

Net profit at Rs 13.9 crore versus Rs 5.2 crore.

Ingersoll-Rand (India) (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 23.5% to Rs 397.5 crore versus Rs 321.9 crore.

Ebitda up 11.2% to Rs 84.4 crore versus Rs 75.8 crore.

Margin at 21.2% versus 23.6%.

Net profit up 9.1% to Rs 65.9 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore.

Board declared interim dividend of Rs 20 per share.

Rain Industries (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

Revenue up 22.6% to Rs 5,486 crore versus Rs 4,476 crore.

Ebitda up 34.4% to Rs 843 crore versus Rs 627 crore.

Margin at 15.4% versus 14%.

Net profit up 99% to Rs 211 crore versus Rs 106 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Religare Enterprises: Arm Religare Finvest restarted its lending business.

BEL: Received order worth Rs 909 crore.

Cohance Lifesciences: US FDA classified Pashamylaram unit as VAI. US FDA issued Establishment Inspection Report for the unit.

Amber Enterprises: Arm IL JIN Electronics filed DRHP with SEBI for IPO. Aims to raise Rs 2,500 crore through IPO.

Waaree Energies: Received domestic EPC order from a leading power producer for supply of 285 MWp solar power.

BHEL: Received order worth Rs 600-900 crore from Power Grid to build two synchronous condensers at Barmer-II HVDC unit.

Tata Motors: Increased stake in Iveco Group NV to 96.3%. Additional 1.83 crore shares were tendered during reopening of the offer.

AstraZeneca Pharma India: To launch Datverzo in India in November 2026. Datverzo received import and market permission (CT-20) from DCGI in December 2025. The drug is approved for adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer.

Power Mech: Received international order worth $52.19 million for steam generators, turbines and other equipment in the Middle East.

Tata Steel: Increased stake in arm CPDPL to 57.5% from 51%.

Meesho: Completed the first and second tranches of the acquisition of 92.74% stake in Kirana Club Pte. Ltd. and Retail Pulse Labs Private Limited.

Seamec: Received letter of award from Larsen and Toubro for ONGC's PRP-X project. Lump-sum contract value is $26.14 million.

M&M: Approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore through rights issue. Committed Rs 855 crore towards SML rights entitlement and may invest an additional Rs 595 crore in the issue.

Dabur: SEBI issued administrative warning letter over delay in disclosure of warning letter received from US FDA. Company expects no impact on financial operations.

Thyrocare Technologies: Preet Kaur resigned as Chief Scientific Officer.

Shreeji Shipping Global: Board to meet on November 14 to consider stock split.

Tilaknagar Industries: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized goods worth Rs 30.14 crore in customs probe and issued seizure memo for imported goods.

Oil India: One worker died and six were injured in fire at Tengakhat facility in Assam. Deployed 11 fire tenders to douse blaze. Inquiry committee constituted to investigate incident.

Voltas: Noel Tata to retire as Chairman from November 11. Appointed Sunil Alaric D'Souza as Chairman from November 12. Mukundan Menon to complete tenure as MD on May 24, 2027.

Aarti Drugs: US FDA issued three Form 483 observations to Baddi unit following inspection from November 2-6.

KRBL: Delhi High Court issued notice in award-enforcement case and sought assets affidavit from company. Company asked to disclose bank account details. Company to file reply and has filed stay plea against execution proceedings. Matter listed for February 12, 2027.

JSW Energy: Added 1,784 MW generation capacity since April. Total installed capacity stands at 15,237 MW. Targets 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh energy storage by 2030.

Marico: Acquired additional 20% stake in Cosmix Wellness for Rs 114 crore, taking its stake to 80%. To acquire 51% stake in Bonorizon Consumer Ventures for Rs 35 crore.

Sagar Cements: Received observation letters with no adverse observations from BSE. Received no-objection from NSE for scheme of amalgamation of Andhra Cements with the company.

Zaggle Prepaid: Appointed Samar Vijay Pupala as CFO. Venkatesh Ramachandran resigned as Group CFO and was promoted as Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.

Birlasoft: Angan Guha resigned as CEO and MD effective December 7. Appointed Madhavan Hariharan as CEO and MD from December 8.

Zee Entertainment: Board to meet on November 12 to consider share buyback and interim dividend payout.

Raymond: Exchanges granted in-principle approval for preferential issue of 33 lakh convertible warrants.

Share India: Approved merger of Ace Alpha Tech with the company.

GE Shipping: Took delivery of 2015-built second-hand Very Large Gas Carrier, Jag Vikrant.

Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Therapeutics presented Phase 2b data for saroglitazar at AASLD 2026. Study showed greater resolution of steatohepatitis without worsening of fibrosis versus placebo in adults with MASH and fibrosis.

Wipro: Appointed Angan Guha as CEO for Americas 2 Strategic Market Unit from December 8.

One Point One Solutions: Promoter acquired 3.7 lakh shares through open-market purchase.

Annu Projects: Signed MoU with GEIE Solar Products for supply of materials for 8,000 rooftop solar systems.

Aster DM Quality: Converted Rs 102.5 crore loan into subsidiary equity. Arm Sri Sainatha to issue 10.25 crore shares to the company. Exited O&M agreement with DMERF and terminated medical-services pact.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: Received RBI approval to appoint Balaji Nuthalapadi as interim MD and CEO. MD and CEO P N Vasudevan to be relieved from the bank at the earliest.

Skyways Air: Renewed global annual pact with Qatar Airways Group, effective January 1, 2026.

Prestige Estates: To acquire 100% stake in Allure Developers for Rs 524 crore.

SML Mahindra: Board to meet on November 13 to consider rights issue.

Asian Paints: Leo Puri to assume office as Chairman from January 23 after completion of R Seshasayee's term.

Bulk and block deals

Windlas Biotech: Stellar Wealth Partners India Fund I LP bought 1.50 lakh shares at Rs 1,020.42 per share.

V2 Retail: Aditya Kumar Halwasiya bought 83 lakh shares. Ram Chandra Agarwal sold 62.60 lakh shares and Ricon Commodities sold 98.65 lakh shares at Rs 160 per share.

MM Forgings: Apurva Mahesh Shah sold 2.70 lakh shares at Rs 620.02 per share.

JSW Cement: Nomura Funds Ireland India Equity Fund bought 1.2 crore shares and Synergy Metals Investments Holding bought 1.9 crore shares at Rs 120.50 per share.

Billionbrains Garage: Peak XV Partners Investments VI-1 sold 6.02 crore shares at Rs 215.20 per share.

Alivus Life Sciences: Param Capital bought 7.29 lakh shares and Bandhan Mutual Fund bought 8.55 lakh shares at Rs 1,370 per share. Nirma sold 8.33 lakh shares at Rs 1,422.29 per share and 28.46 lakh shares at Rs 1,370 per share.

Lenskart: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 47.43 lakh shares. Norges Bank on account of the Government Pension Fund Global bought 5.42 lakh shares. Societe Generale ODI bought 89.44 lakh shares. UTI Mutual Fund bought 3.59 lakh shares. Public School Teachers Pension and Retirement Fund of Chicago bought 1 lakh shares. William Blair Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Collective Investment Fund bought 2.72 lakh shares. William Blair Emerging Markets Ex China Growth Collective Investment Fund bought 3.68 lakh shares. William Blair Col Inv Tr A/C William Blair Int Small Cap Growth Col Inv FD bought 0.05 lakh shares. William Blair SICAV - Emerging Markets Small Cap Growth Fund bought 0.31 lakh shares. Florida Retirement System bought 3.15 lakh shares. The Northern Trust Co as trustees of the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought 1.76 lakh shares. Texas Municipal Retirement System bought 1.95 lakh shares. William Blair & Company LLC A/C William Blair EMG Mkts Small Cap Growth FD bought 3.28 lakh shares. William Blair Emerging Markets Ex China Growth Fund bought 0.36 lakh shares. William Blair International Small Cap Growth Fund bought 0.70 lakh shares. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 8.13 lakh shares. Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Limited bought 44.40 lakh shares. Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE bought 47.44 lakh shares. HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd bought 3.59 lakh shares and NRSGVCC bought 3.59 lakh shares. SVF II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited sold 2.72 crore shares at Rs 697.15 per share.

Insider trade

Indoco Remedies: Promoter and Director Suresh G Kare bought 1,335 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Securities shortlisted under Short-Term ASM: Tonbo Imaging India, Vedanta Power.

Securities excluded from ASM: Media Matrix Worldwide, SMC Global Securities, Utssav CZ Gold Jewels.

Price band revised from 20% to 10% for Menon Bearings.

F&O cues

Nifty October futures up 1.71% to 25,008, trading at a discount of 22 points.

Maximum Call open interest at 26,000.

Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities in ban period: Kaynes Technology.

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