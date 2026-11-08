Aadarsha Kutumbam Box Office Collection Day 9: Venkatesh Film Sees 34.8% Growth, Crosses Rs 50 Crore India Gross

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 saw a 34.8% jump in collections on its second Saturday, taking its India gross beyond the Rs 50 crore milestone.

Venkatesh-starrer collected Rs 1.55 crore net in India on Day 9, taking its nine-day domestic net total to Rs 43.85 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 51.35 crore.

Overseas, the film earned Rs 25 lakh on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 16.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 67.85 crore.

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Audience Count

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 28% across 1,219 shows on Day 9. An estimated 1.28 lakh tickets were sold on Saturday, taking its total India footfalls to approximately 31.55 lakh.

State-Wise Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana remained the film's biggest contributors on Day 9, with a combined gross of Rs 1.60 crore. Karnataka added Rs 18 lakh, while Tamil Nadu and the rest of India contributed Rs 1 lakh each.

The total tracked domestic gross collection for the day stood at Rs 1.80 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 opened with Rs 9.75 crore net in India on Friday, October 30. The film collected Rs 10.40 crore on Saturday, marking a 6.7% increase from its opening day.

Its earnings rose further on Sunday, with the film collecting Rs 11.25 crore net on Day 3, an 8.2% jump from the previous day.

However, the film saw a sharp decline on Day 4, earning Rs 3.40 crore net. Collections fell to Rs 2.60 crore on Day 5 and Rs 2.10 crore on Day 6. The film collected Rs 1.65 crore on Day 7, followed by Rs 1.15 crore on Day 8.

About The Film

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47 is a Telugu family entertainer that blends action, comedy and thriller elements. The story follows Chittibabu, Swarna and their family, whose seemingly peaceful lives are disrupted by hidden secrets and growing family tensions.

The film features Venkatesh, Srinidhi Shetty, Nara Rohith, Nivetha Pethuraj, Vennela Kishore, Satya Akkala, Rao Ramesh and Brahmaji. It was released in theatres worldwide on October 30, 2026, with a runtime of approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

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