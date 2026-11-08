Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Nayanthara Film Picks Up Pace With 30.3% Jump In Earnings

Mookuthi Amman 2 is gaining momentum at the box office, with Nayanthara-starrer witnessing a strong jump in collections on its second day. The film earned Rs 2.45 crore net in India on Saturday, registering a 30.3% rise over its opening-day collection of Rs 1.88 crore.

The film collected Rs 2.45 crore net across 1,910 shows on Day 2, taking its total India net to Rs 4.33 crore. Its India gross collection has reached Rs 5 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Language-Wise Performance

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Mookuthi Amman 2's Day 2 earnings, collecting Rs 2.30 crore net across 1,698 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 15 lakh net from 212 shows.

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The Tamil version registered an overall occupancy of around 30% on Saturday, with night shows recording the highest occupancy at 38.5%. The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 25.3%, with night shows leading at 26.2%.

Show-Wise Earnings

According to TrackTollywood, Mookuthi Amman 2 recorded an average of Rs 12,827 per show on Day 2 across 1,910 screenings. Evening shows generated Rs 92.84 lakh, followed by afternoon shows at Rs 76.19 lakh and night shows at Rs 53.79 lakh.

Region-Wise Earnings

Chennai led the city-wise earnings with Rs 91.78 lakh, while Coimbatore and Bengaluru contributed Rs 18.11 lakh and Rs 13.05 lakh, respectively. Tamil Nadu accounted for the largest share of state-wise earnings, bringing in Rs 2.21 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 13.84 lakh and Andhra Pradesh at Rs 10.89 lakh.

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Advance Booking

Mookuthi Amman 2 has grossed Rs 2.19 crore in advance bookings for Sunday, November 8, with 1.39 lakh tickets sold across 1,878 shows in 678 theatres. Chennai leads with Rs 77.16 lakh, while Tamil Nadu accounts for 84.3% of the total. The film recorded 24.2% occupancy, with 349 shows fast-filling and 16 housefull.

About The Film

Directed by Sundar C, Mookuthi Amman 2 is a Tamil fantasy comedy-thriller starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The film follows a queen who sacrifices herself to save her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman then steps in to protect the prince and faces a mysterious woman who threatens to unleash a new evil force. The story combines mythology, fantasy, comedy and thriller elements.

Sundar C has written the screenplay, while Venkat Raghavan is credited with the dialogues. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu, Abhinaya, Deblina Chaki, Ajay Ghosh, Iniya, Pala Karuppaiah, Nandhini Myna, Garuda Ram, Nitin Sathya, Singampuli, Sneha, Khushbu Sundar, Sunil, Urvashi, Duniya Vijay and Vichu Vishwanath.

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