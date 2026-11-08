Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rajinikanth Starrer Bounces Back With 66.7% Rise In Earnings

Jailer 2 has picked up at the box office in its fourth week, with collections rising by 66.7% on Day 24. The Rajnikanth-starrer collected Rs 1 crore net across 655 shows in India, taking its total India net collection to Rs 469.25 crore and India gross to Rs 548.80 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 15 lakh from overseas markets on Day 24, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 276.75 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 825.55 crore.

Occupancy And Footfall

Jailer 2 ecorded an overall occupancy of 39.5% on Day 24. An estimated 70,026 tickets were sold on the day, taking its total footfalls across India to approximately 3.20 crore.

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Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's Day 24 earnings, collecting Rs 74 lakh net. The Telugu version earned Rs 13 lakh, while the Hindi version added Rs 10 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 3 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained a major contributor to the film's Day 24 state-wise earnings, with Rs 55 lakh gross. Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 13 lakh.

Kerala brought in Rs 7 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 10 lakh. The total state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 1.15 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22. The third-week collection stood at Rs 37.75 crore.

In the fourth week, Jailer 2 collected Rs 60 lakh on Day 23 and Rs 1 crore on Day 24, taking its fourth-week total so far to Rs 1.60 crore.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

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