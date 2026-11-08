Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor Film Sees 45.3% Growth, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India

Ramayana: Part One made a strong comeback at the box office on Saturday after a dip in collections on Friday. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed mythological drama, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has crossed Rs 150 crore in India net collections within three days, while its worldwide gross has surged past Rs 375 crore.

Day 3 Collection

Ramayana earned Rs 69.80 crore net in India on Day 3, a 45.3% increase from Friday's collection of Rs 48.05 crore.

With this, its total India net collection has now reached Rs 182.70 crore, while the domestic gross stands at Rs 218.25 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. The film's India gross for the day stood at Rs 83.45 crore.

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Language-Wise Earnings

Ramayana has earned Rs 136 crore from its Hindi version, which makes up 74.4% of its total India net collection. Kannada has contributed Rs 18.70 crore (10.2%), while Telugu has earned Rs 16.75 crore (9.2%). Tamil and Malayalam have added Rs 6.60 crore (3.6%) and Rs 4.65 crore (2.5%), respectively.

The film recorded 23,696 shows on Saturday, with an overall theatre occupancy of 41.3%.

Overseas Collection

Ramayana has also performed well in overseas markets. Ramayana collected Rs 60 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 157.25 crore, while the worldwide gross has reached Rs 375.50 crore.

North America has emerged as the film's biggest overseas market. The United Kingdom, Australia and European territories have also contributed to its international earnings.The film crossed the $10 million (Rs 95 crore) mark in overseas collections within its first two days, as per Sacnilk report.

Three-Day Box Office Performance

Ramayana began its theatrical run on November 5 with an India net collection of Rs 64.85 crore. Its domestic gross on opening day was Rs 77.50 crore, while the worldwide gross reached Rs 128.75 crore.

On Day 2, the film's India net collection fell to Rs 48.05 crore, marking a 25.9% drop. The domestic gross stood at Rs 57.30 crore, and its worldwide collection for the day was Rs 101.30 crore.

Saturday brought a major improvement, with the film earning Rs 69.80 crore net in India after three days of release.

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Diwali Expectations

The upcoming Diwali holidays could further help the film at the box office. While festive preparations may affect Sunday's collections, the post-Diwali period is expected to bring more audiences to theatres, especially families.

Its performance over the next few days will show whether it can maintain this momentum and achieve a bigger first-week total.

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