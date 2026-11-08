Will Your Current Cheque Book Become Invalid In 2026? Here's A Fact Check

The Reserve Bank of India rejected the claim circulating online that it will be changing the Cheque Truncated System (CTS) cheque book that is currently in use, due to to updated security standards, via an 'X' post on Sunday.

The claim further stated that the new cheque book will come into effect on Jan 1, 2027.

ALSO READ: RBI To Set Up Financial Markets Committee, To Focus On Critical Policy And Operational Matters

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading," the post said.

"Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters," it added.

The official Press Information Bureau's fact check account on 'X' also confirmed the same news via a post.

"A message being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms falsely claims that the RBI has announced new cheque book rules, coming into effect from Jan. 1, 2027," the post said.

ALSO READ: Gold Bonds Bought On Stock Exchanges: Why Is Their Tax Treatment Different?

The account urged users to verify claims via cross referencing it with official sources of information.

"The claim is FAKE. The @RBI has made NO such announcement. Verify information through official sources and do not share or forward unverified claims," it added.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.