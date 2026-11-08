Will Your Current Cheque Book Become Invalid In 2026? Here's A Fact Check

The Reserve Bank of India rejected the claim circulating online that it will be changing the Cheque Truncated System (CTS) cheque book that is currently in use, due to to updated security standards, via an 'X' post on Sunday.
The claim further stated that the new cheque book will come into effect on Jan 1, 2027.
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"It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading," the post said.
"Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters," it added.
It has come to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India that a message is circulating on social media claiming that the standard Cheque Truncation System (CTS) cheque books currently in use will change from December 31, 2026 and the new cheque books featuring updated security standards will come into effect from January 1, 2027. It is clarified that at present Reserve Bank of India is not introducing any such measures with regard to the CTS cheque books. As such, the message is factually incorrect and misleading. Members of public are requested to rely only on the information published by RBI from time to time in such matters.— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) November 7, 2026
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The official Press Information Bureau's fact check account on 'X' also confirmed the same news via a post.
"A message being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms falsely claims that the RBI has announced new cheque book rules, coming into effect from Jan. 1, 2027," the post said.
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The account urged users to verify claims via cross referencing it with official sources of information.
"The claim is FAKE. The @RBI has made NO such announcement. Verify information through official sources and do not share or forward unverified claims," it added.
🚨 Beware of Fake Claims! A message being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms falsely claims that the RBI has announced new cheque book rules, coming into effect from January 1, 2027. #PIBFactCheck: ❌ The claim is FAKE. ✅ The @RBI has made NO such announcement. ℹ️ Verify information through official sources and do not share or forward unverified claims.— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 7, 2026
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