Snapchat's AI Chatbot, Privacy Practices Face Scrutiny In West Virginia Lawsuit

Snapchat is facing renewed scrutiny over its child safety measures, AI-powered features and privacy practices as legal challenges against technology companies gather pace in the US. The latest concerns come amid a growing wave of lawsuits accusing social media platforms and artificial intelligence companies of exposing children and teenagers to potential harm.

The legal pressure on Snap comes even as the company and its peers continue to expand their AI offerings, including tools designed for younger audiences. The broader debate over technology platforms' responsibility towards children has intensified following a series of high-profile lawsuits and settlements involving Meta, Google, TikTok and YouTube, CNBC reported.

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The latest development comes after Snap confidentially settled a lawsuit in which two teenage users alleged that the company's technology had contributed to severe psychological distress. The settlement came days after Meta, TikTok and YouTube reached agreements with plaintiffs in a separate case involving claims of social media addiction and its impact on young users.

However, concerns are no longer limited to conventional social media platforms. Google was sued this week by the parents of a teenager who allegedly experienced a psychological crisis after interacting with its Gemini AI chatbot through Google Classroom.

The lawsuit has brought renewed attention to the risks associated with integrating AI tools into school environments, particularly when children are among the intended users.

According to CNBC, the plaintiffs' lawyers have alleged that Google moved ahead with integrating Gemini into school Chromebooks despite being aware of potential risks.

The developments have also raised questions about how technology companies balance innovation and user engagement with safety considerations.

Developmental psychologist Kate Blocker, director of research and programmes at Children and Screens, told CNBC that children's safety must be considered while AI and social media products are being designed, rather than addressed only after problems emerge.

The legal challenges could also have financial and reputational implications for technology companies. Meta agreed in August to pay nearly $17 billion to settle a child mental health case involving a group of US state attorneys general. However, several other legal battles involving social media platforms remain unresolved.

AI companies are increasingly facing similar scrutiny. OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, is confronting lawsuits from multiple state attorneys general and private plaintiffs over alleged safety shortcomings in its products.

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The growing litigation could become a significant risk for companies seeking public listings and higher valuations. Anthropic, which is preparing for a potential IPO, has also highlighted litigation risks in its prospectus, CNBC reported.

Experts believe the lawsuits could eventually force technology companies to rethink how their products are developed and deployed.

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