"House Feels Empty": Sunita Ahuja Gets Emotional Recalling How Diwali Has Changed For Her

Diwali celebrations have changed over the years for Sunita Ahuja. After spending nearly 38 years with Govinda at their Mumbai home, Sunita recently gave viewers a glimpse of her house and recalled how the festival was once a family affair, with relatives, children and loved ones filling every corner of the home.

With the children now grown up and some older family members no longer around, the celebrations have become quieter. Sunita admitted that she misses those lively family gatherings at times but has also learnt to enjoy her own company.

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In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunita Ahuja said, “It has been 38 years since I've been in this house celebrating Diwali. Diwali today is different. Earlier, when Diwali came, my house used to be full of life because there were so many people, my mother in law was here, all the nephews were here, the children were here and there was a lot of hustle and bustle. Now the children have grown up and my mother in law is no longer here, so the house feels empty.”

“Now that the children are grown up, I can't tell them to just stay home. So I feel happy that now I can create my own happiness even when I am alone. Since all the children have grown up, you can't disturb anyone, right? They live in their own worlds. I celebrate on my own, I light lamps and I eat sweets. I have diabetes, but I eat carefully. But I still enjoy myself,” she added.

Sunita Ahuja also spoke about the gifts she received from her mother-in-law and Govinda during Diwali celebrations. She remembered receiving a beautiful saree and gold jewellery set from her mother-in-law. The actor also gave her gifts, but she claims he doesn't give me anything now.

Sunita jokingly added that even after so many years of marriage, she still expects Govinda to buy her gifts. Calling herself Goddess Lakshmi in their home, she feels her husband should keep her happy with gifts.

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married on May 11, 1987. The couple welcomed their daughter on July 16, 1989 and a son in 1997.

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