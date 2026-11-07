Who Is Kaashvi Hiranandani? Bigg Boss 20 Contestant ScoutOP's Girlfriend's Remark Fuels Break-Up Buzz

Gaming creator and content streamer Kaashvi Hiranandani has sparked speculation about her relationship with Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP. The couple recently came under the spotlight after Scout's growing closeness with fellow contestant Love Gill triggered controversy.

A recent livestream hosted by Hiranandani has further fuelled breakup rumours after she made a series of cryptic remarks about her relationship, including references to a “final act” and “last dance”.

During the livestream, Kaashvi said, “5 saal hi toh the, auron ne toh…if you know, you know." She also urged ScoutOP's genuine supporters not to pay too much attention to the discussions surrounding Scout and Love, as their reactions could give the matter more attention and fuel speculation.

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She further said that she was making a conscious effort to stay “level-headed” amid the ongoing discussions. Towards the end of the livestream, she made another remark that caught viewers' attention.

“To be very honest, this is the final act and the last dance for me,” she said, before adding, “But this is something that the two people involved should speak about.”

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Who Is Kaashvi Hiranandani?

Kaashvi Hiranandani is a Mumbai-based gaming creator and content streamer, popularly known as KaashPlays. She has built a strong following through her gaming videos and livestreams and is regarded as one of India's prominent female gaming creators.

Before pursuing content creation full-time, Hiranandani worked as a finance consultant in Singapore. She eventually quit her job to follow her passion for gaming and build a career as a content creator.

She is also known for her relationship with popular gaming personality ScoutOP. The two have reportedly been together for around five years.

Kaashvi Hiranandani and ScoutOP's relationship came under scrutiny after Scout's growing closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill became a talking point among viewers.

Scout OP And Love Gill Controversy

The controversy intensified when Hiranandani appeared on an episode of Bigg Boss 20 hosted by Rohit Shetty and confronted Scout over his physical closeness with Love Gill. During the interaction, she sarcastically asked him, “How is the massage parlour going, Tanmay?”, referring to instances in which he had massaged Gill's feet, hands and neck.

Her remarks subsequently drew criticism from viewers who felt Gill was being held responsible for Scout's actions. Addressing the backlash through an Instagram post, Hiranandani clarified that her intention had been to question Scout about his behaviour rather than pass judgement on Love.

She also acknowledged that some of her remarks had been insensitive and apologised to those who may have been hurt.

Hiranandani's warning did little to change Scout and Gill's equation on the reality show. The duo have maintained that their bond is sibling-like. However, their frequent interactions and physical closeness inside the Bigg Boss 20 house have continued to attract viewers' attention.

The Gamer's recent livestream has now added to speculation about the future of her relationship with Scout. However, she has not explicitly confirmed a breakup.

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