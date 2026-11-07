No Excess Ethanol Blending Found, All Tested Samples Within Limits, Says Indian Oil

Indian Oil Corp. (IOCL) denied the claims regarding ethanol blending aking place at some of their retail outlets in Karnataka, stating that their tests via prescribed procedures did not confirm the allegation, as per an 'X' post from the company on Saturday.

"All 893 samples tested across 27 States and UTs, including 56 from Karnataka, were found to be within the prescribed 19–21% ethanol range," the 'X' post said.

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Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum CorP. (HPCL) have undertaken joint, transparent testing with the State Government to establish the facts, as per the post.

"IndianOil remains steadfast in its commitment to fuel quality, transparency and customer trust. We urge customers to rely on verified information from official sources," the post added.

BPCL also issued a clarification regarding the same. The firm stated that claims of 26–31% ethanol at some Karnataka outlets were not based on prescribed testing.



"All 893 samples tested across 27 States & UTs, including 56 from Karnataka, were within the 19–21% range. Rely only on official sources," the firm said.

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It also confirmed that BPCL, IOCL and HPCL sought joint, transparent testing with the State Government.



"We remain committed to quality you can trust. Please do not believe unverified claims. Rely only on official sources," the firm said.

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