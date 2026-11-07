Microsoft Data Centre Protest: Over 100 Activists Occupy Amsterdam Construction Site As Anti-AI Demonstrations Spread Across Europe

More than 100 activists occupied a Microsoft AI data centre construction site in Amsterdam on November 6 to protest against the expansion of data centre infrastructure across Europe. The demonstration was part of a two-day campaign organised by the Stop Dirty Data Centres coalition, with protests planned in 16 countries.

The coordinated campaign also included a march in Dublin, demonstrations outside Poland's parliament in Warsaw and protests against another Microsoft data centre project in Denmark. Activists also organised demonstrations in Germany and other European countries.

Activists Occupy Microsoft Data Centre Construction Site

More than 100 activists entered the construction site in Amsterdam's Sloterdijk district, climbed cranes, displayed banners and raised placards carrying messages such as "Screw your datacentre".

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The project, developed by Pure Data Centres for Microsoft, involves an investment of more than $1 billion. Dutch police reportedly detained between 150 and 200 demonstrators on suspicion of trespassing as authorities monitored the situation.

Environmental and Digital Rights Concerns Drive Protests

Environmental groups and digital rights activists are calling for a halt to major new data centre projects until governments put stronger environmental rules in place and ensure local communities are consulted.

They say the rapid growth of AI infrastructure is putting additional pressure on electricity and water supplies, while increasing competition for land and resources that are also needed by homes and businesses. Activists have also warned that the expansion could make it harder for countries to meet their climate targets.

Their concerns extend to noise pollution, environmental damage, limited job creation and the growing control of major technology companies over digital infrastructure. They are demanding stricter environmental and pollution rules, along with stronger safeguards before governments approve large data centre projects.

Microsoft and Developer Respond to Demonstrations

Microsoft said it respected people's right to express concerns peacefully but did not support unlawful activities or actions that could endanger public safety.

Pure Data Centres, the developer of the Amsterdam facility, urged protesters to leave safely and offered to engage in dialogue with local communities.

Europe Faces Growing Scrutiny Over AI Infrastructure

EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen has emphasised the need for additional data centres while warning against rising electricity bills, power shortages and environmental damage.

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The Netherlands alone has approximately 200 data centres planned, under construction or already operational. Meanwhile, countries including Italy and Portugal are tightening regulations, reflecting growing scrutiny of the sector.

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