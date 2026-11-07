Mizoram Launches Gen-AI Mission to Train Over 5,500 School Students in 80 schools

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday inaugurated a new generative artificial intelligence initiative in Lunglei district that will introduce over 5,500 school students to the practical use of AI. Titled "Lunglei Gen-AI Mission: Lunglei's Gen-Alpha, Empowered by AI", will help students across 80 schools in the district. Launched at Government High School in Lunglei, the programme is being implemented by the District Education Office in partnership with CodeYogi Foundation.

Addressing students the launch, CM Lalduhoma said artificial intelligence was increasingly becoming part of daily life and students needed to understand how the technology works and how it can be used efficiently.

Pointing out the growing accessibility of digital tools in the state, he highlighted that the Mizo language has been available on Google Translate since 2022, which has made it easier for people to engage with AI-based tools in their native language.

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The chief minister highlighted the state government's wider push towards digitisation, including the use of e-office systems, electronic files and online portals.

"There is no reason why Mizoram cannot become a digital state," the CM said and added that the state was fully literate, had a relatively small population and a high level of English literacy, which will help children advance in the AI race, PTI reported.

As part of the first phase of the programme, CodeYogi Foundation has developed 30 learning modules, which will take up to an hour to complete.

Officials said the lessons will introduce students to artificial intelligence, commonly used AI platforms and their real-world applications.

The modules will be offered free of cost, and students will be able to progress through the programme at their own pace with support from teachers.

Lalduhoma welcomed the initiative being undertaken through the foundation's CSR efforts and said he hoped similar programmes would eventually be introduced in other districts across the state.

He added that the state government had established a dedicated CSR Cell to encourage greater participation from companies in similar development-focused initiatives.

During the event, the chief minister highlighted similar educational programmes that have already been implemented in Lunglei, which include the state's first Cosmic Class, astronomy laboratories in three schools, the Learning Bridges Programme for students who have dropped out of school, the Book Nest Initiative and Project Period Pride, which focuses on menstrual health.

Lalduhoma encouraged students to complete the AI course modules with seriousness and use their learnings to develop new and innovative ideas.

He urged government employees to keep updating their technological knowledge and remain prepared to adapt to rapidly changing digital tools.

Mizoram contributes around 0.1 per cent to the country's GDP, and the state aims to raise that figure to 1 per cent by 2047.

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