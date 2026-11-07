CAT 2026 Admit Card Released by IIM Indore; Check Download Steps, Exam Date And Hall Ticket Details

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore has issued CAT 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing in the 2026 Common Admission Test. Registered applicants can now access and download their hall tickets through the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates need to sign in to the portal use their CAT user ID and password to access their hall tickets. The admit card for the entrance examination includes information about the allotted centre and exam schedule.

Candidates need to verify all details mentioned on the admit card including their name, CAT registration number, photograph, examination date, test slots, reporting time and the name and address of the allotted examination centre.

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Candidates should ensure that all information printed on the admit card are accurate. Any error in personal details, exam timing or test centre information should be brought to the notice of the CAT examination authorities as soon as possible.

Follow the steps mentioned below to download the CAT 2026 admit card:

Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

Open the link for the CAT 2026 admit card.

Log in using the CAT user ID and password.

Submit the required credentials.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket.

Download the admit card and take a printout for examination day.

IIM Indore is scheduled to conduct CAT 2026 entarence exam on November 29, 2026. The examination is held for admission to postgraduate management programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Management and other participating business schools across India.

Candidates must carry a print out of their CAT 2026 admit card to the exam centres. Those who fail to produce a valid hall ticket may not be permitted to enter the test centre or appear for the examination.

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CAT scores are used by IIMs and other participating management institutes for admission to MBA and related postgraduate management programmes.

However, qualifying in CAT alone does not guarantee admission. Multiple institutes follows their own selection process and eligibility requirements, which may include additional stages such as interviews, written assessments and academic profile evaluation.

Candidates appearing for CAT 2026 should carefully read the instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the examination centre within the specified reporting time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

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