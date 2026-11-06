CBSE Releases Class 10 And 12 Date Sheets For 2027 Board Exams, Check Key Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations for 2027.

Examinations for both classes will begin on February 16, 2027, with all papers scheduled to start at 10:30 am (IST).

The Board said the date sheets have been prepared after considering the final subject combinations submitted by schools through the List of Candidates (LOC) process.

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With the submission process now complete, CBSE has the final data on the subjects chosen by students and has accordingly finalised the examination schedule.

Students appearing for the Class 10 examinations will take papers in 83 subjects, while those in Class 12 will appear for 121 subjects. The date sheets have been released 101 days before the examinations begin.

How Has CBSE Prepared The 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet?

CBSE said several factors were considered while preparing the examination schedule to ensure that students, schools and other stakeholders have enough time to plan.

Adequate gaps have been provided between examinations for subjects that are commonly taken together by students in both classes.

The Board has also considered the tentative schedules of major entrance examinations for Class 12 students, with efforts made to complete the board examinations well before these tests begin.

The number of candidates appearing at each examination centre on a particular day was also taken into account to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

CBSE said the schedule has also been planned to minimise the prolonged absence of teachers from schools during the evaluation process.

The Board further considered more than 40,000 subject combinations while preparing the date sheets. This was done to ensure that examinations for two subjects opted for by the same student do not clash on the same day.

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How Many Students Have Registered For CBSE Board Exams 2027?

According to the information released by the Board, more than 19.8 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 examinations, while over 26.5 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 board examinations in 2027.

CBSE had also announced the dates for practical examinations and internal assessments for Classes 10 and 12 earlier on Friday. The practical examinations and assessments are scheduled to be conducted from November 9 to December 19, 2026.

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